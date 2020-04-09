Idaho Falls, 10 a.m., April 3

Jaxon Sorenson began the spring with such high expectations.

The Idaho Falls High School junior came off a highlight-reel season a year ago, helping lead the Tiger baseball team to the 4A state championship game and then was a key part of the Idaho Falls Bandits’ run to the American Legion World Series title.

Sorenson even committed before this season to play baseball at Gonzaga University following his high school career.

It was going to be a challenge to top last season, but Sorenson said he was ready.

That optimism took a hit when the Idaho High School Activities Association suspended the spring sports seasons through April 20 due to the spread of COVID-19. Sorenson, like his teammates, is in waiting mode. High school teams can’t practice, they can’t use school facilities and they can’t meet with coaches or in groups.

So every day, Sorenson finds some way to keep in shape while also trying to remain motivated for a season in limbo. He plays catch with his younger brother Tegan in the family’s front yard or at the nearby park. They hit into a net. He also lifts weights.

“We’re trying to do whatever we can," he said. "… It’s tough. There’s a lot of uncertainty.”

— Allan Steele, Idaho Falls Post Register

