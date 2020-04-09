Idaho Falls, 1:24 p.m., April 2

On a normal Thursday in early April passersby wouldn't expect to see two teens skateboarding behind a gas station in the middle of the afternoon. But these aren't normal times and Nick Nichols and Sawyer Dineen weren't ditching class — both attend Compass Academy. School still hasn't restarted for them following spring break.

Idaho Falls School District 91 didn't start remote instruction until April 6, which was the same day Idaho State Board of Education voted unanimously to extend school closures through the end of the academic year, or until social distancing requirements are lifted. Students also won't be receiving traditional grades but instead pass/incomplete based on an "end-of-course assessment or ECA, which will gauge whether a student has learned the key content."

But on this spring day, Nichols and Sawyer said they were happy to be able to spend their time outside. "It's all pretty surreal," Dineen said. "It (the spread of COVID-19) happened so fast, it's just crazy, but we can go outside and have fun."

— John Roark, Idaho Falls Post Register

