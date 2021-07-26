Idaho established a housing trust fund in ‘92, but it was never funded. What happened?

“The effort at the time was to move forward with a fully defined trust fund, which means that there would be a trust fund in structure that would be established along with some kind of funding source that was attached with it,” Hunter said. “At the end of the day, they didn’t have the legislative support to get a particular bill through with a specific funding source, and so there was a thought that maybe they could set up without the funding source, get it on the books in statute, and then in a subsequent session they would be able to find the funding source to go with it.”

In many other states, transactions related to real estate are used to keep a trust fund flowing with revenue. Many use real estate transfer taxes, which are one-time taxes or fees levied by a state or local jurisdiction when a piece of real property is sold. Others use document recording fees, which are charged when a deed, mortgage and other documents are legally recorded. The amounts that go into the fund are typically fairly low — in Illinois, $9 of every $78 recording fee goes to the trust fund, and in Kentucky, it’s half of a $12 recording fee.