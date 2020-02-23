Idaho Constitution comes home after months of TLC in Utah

BOISE — At 130 years old, the Idaho Constitution was showing its age.
Its binding was broken, its pages dirty and dog-eared. Some were torn, a few even loose. In 2018, the Idaho State Historical Society decided the constitution needed some serious TLC.
The Foundation for Idaho History raised $25,000 to have the constitution undergo a thorough repair and cleaning at the University of Utah. Today the constitution is repaired and rebound, with a handsome goatskin cover. Gov. Brad Little welcomed the constitution back to Idaho this week. The document that sparked Idaho statehood, created its government and guaranteed Idahoans their rights goes on public display beginning March 10 at the Idaho State Archives in Boise.
Now that it’s cleaned and restored, it’s easy to see that the Idaho constitution is not a stack of paper gathering dust on a shelf.
“It is a living document and it has serious relevance to what we do,” Magistrate Judge Michael Oths told Idaho Public Television. “It’s the framework for all of our laws. The framers were mostly lawyers and were pretty smart people, but they couldn’t have anticipated everything that could come down. … But, yes, it’s absolutely relevant.”
In October, Gov. Little, Idaho first lady Teresa Little and Historical Society officials flew the constitution to Utah, where Gov. Gary Herbert formally greeted the delegation and the document.
As far as anyone knows, that was the first and only time the Idaho constitution had ever left Boise, let alone traveled out of state.
“You step back … and you say, my goodness, this is truly an historic moment,” Teresa Little said.
In fact, Collections Archivist Layce Johnson had to consult with state lawyers: Was it legal to take the document out of Idaho? Did the document need to be insured? And how do you transport a treasure that is irreplaceable? “Along the way, there were many decisions we had to make,” Johnson told IDPTV for its documentary, “Idaho’s Constitution Revealed.”
The Idaho Experience episode premiers March 8. It follows the four-month Utah restoration work, the conservators who performed the repairs and the Idaho staff that cares for the constitution. The documentary also traces the history of the constitution from its drafting in 1889 to the teachers, lawyers and lawmakers who study it, interpret it and even try to amend it today. This 130-year-old drama has a rich cast, including villains, heroes and overlooked characters whose roles have been untold or unappreciated.
“This project has revealed so much more than I ever thought it would when we first started,” Johnson said.
TWO GOVERNORS, TWO CONSTITUTIONS
The preservation lab at the University of Utah’s Marriott Library is among the leading conservation facilities in the West, Johnson said. Idaho has nothing comparable, so taking the document to Utah was the obvious choice.
The Utah lab also has done conservation work on the Utah constitution, said Randy Silverman, head of preservation at the Marriott Library. In fact, when the Idaho constitution arrived, both state constitutions and both state governors were all together in Silverman’s lab. The warm welcome in Salt Lake City was especially noteworthy to those familiar with the Idaho constitution’s harsh 1889 provisions that banned members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from voting or holding public office.
The Utah conservation team also is creating a replica edition of the Idaho constitution that will visit Idaho libraries and schools, allowing the 19th century original to remain in climate-controlled safety.
“Preserving that document is very important, the most important,” said Little. But a traveling copy “makes that connection way better than having it locked up in the archives here in Boise.”