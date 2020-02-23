Idaho Constitution comes home after months of TLC in Utah

As far as anyone knows, that was the first and only time the Idaho constitution had ever left Boise, let alone traveled out of state.

“You step back … and you say, my goodness, this is truly an historic moment,” Teresa Little said.

In fact, Collections Archivist Layce Johnson had to consult with state lawyers: Was it legal to take the document out of Idaho? Did the document need to be insured? And how do you transport a treasure that is irreplaceable? “Along the way, there were many decisions we had to make,” Johnson told IDPTV for its documentary, “Idaho’s Constitution Revealed.”

The Idaho Experience episode premiers March 8. It follows the four-month Utah restoration work, the conservators who performed the repairs and the Idaho staff that cares for the constitution. The documentary also traces the history of the constitution from its drafting in 1889 to the teachers, lawyers and lawmakers who study it, interpret it and even try to amend it today. This 130-year-old drama has a rich cast, including villains, heroes and overlooked characters whose roles have been untold or unappreciated.

“This project has revealed so much more than I ever thought it would when we first started,” Johnson said.

TWO GOVERNORS, TWO CONSTITUTIONS