Idaho Community Foundation awards $76K+ in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Community Foundation is awarding more than $76,000 to 15 organizations in the Magic Valley from its Forever Idaho South Central program, including domestic violence programs, schools, senior centers and more.

One of the unique aspects of Forever Idaho grants is that they are flexible and can be used for the recipients’ greatest needs.

“Time passes between when someone applies for a Forever Idaho grant and when they receive it. Their needs may change during that time,” said Lisa Bearg, ICF’s Senior Philanthropic Advisor. “We want our grants to be as responsive as we can make them.”

For Idaho Diabetes Youth Programs Inc., the grant will allow them to expand their programming efforts throughout southern Idaho for children with Type 1 diabetes and their families. The flexibility of the grant is essential, Executive Director Lisa Gier said.

“We serve children and their families, regardless of their ability to pay,” Gier said. “These funds will make it possible for us to continue that charge, even as we grow.”

Simply Hope Family Outreach in Burley plans to use its funds for its Teen Hope center. The group serves 46 teens in its afterschool program, teaching life skills through evidence-based programs and peer coaching. With this grant, they can expand and support their activities in STEM, art therapy and entrepreneurship.

“This grant from the Idaho Community Foundation is just right for Teen Hope,” project director Sheri Allred. “There are so many life skills you can learn through experiences.”

This year’s Forever Idaho South Central grantees in the Magic Valley are as follows:

Cassia County

Cassia County Historical Society Inc. - $1,000

Golden Heritage Senior Center - $4,000

Simply Hope Family Outreach - $14,410

Gooding County

Children’s Museum of The Magic Valley Inc. - $5,000

Gooding Public Library Foundation - $2,282

Idaho Diabetes Youth Programs Inc. - $14,350

Northwest Association for Blind Athletes - $7,500

Jerome County

Jerome County Senior Citizens Service Area Inc. – $2,000

Lincoln County

Shoshone School District #312 - $4,000

Twin Falls County

Ageless Senior Citizens - $3,000

Everybody House - $1,000

La Posada, Inc. - $4,020

Twin Falls Optimist Youth House - $4,306

Valley Housing Coalition - $4,000

Voices Against Violence Inc. - $5,499