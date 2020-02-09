JEROME — Idaho Central Credit Union‘s mission is “Helping members achieve financial success.”
It’s why branch manager Warren Haws loves his job.
“We really get to help change lives,” Haws said. “Credit and finance effects so many parts of people’s lives. Anything we can help them with, whether it’s finance or credit scores. We helped people get into homes when they didn’t think it was possible. They’ve paid off collections that have been weighing them down for years. I like getting to know people and find out what’s important for them and help them get to where they want to be.”
Haws and his family moved to Jerome from Idaho Falls three ago when the credit union’s branch there opened.
“We moved over for Idaho Central, but we really fell in love with Jerome,” he said.
Idaho Central Credit Union donated an undisclosed amount of money for renovations at Jerome’s North Park. Renovations included adding picnic table shelters, an amphitheater, splash pad, playground with music play features, bike pump track and new grass seed. ICCU is also heavily involved with three coat drives and has donated funds, supplies and gift baskets to local schools, sports, arts and booster clubs. The credit union also donated to the Veterans Appreciation barbecue, Freedomfest and Christmas in the Park.
“A big thing for our CEO is that we are an Idaho credit union,” Haws said. “What we do goes back to support Idaho and I think that is really cool.”
Cheryl Viola, executive director of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce, said ICCU has really stepped up and become involved with the community.
“Warren came in with a big bang,” Viola said. “They let their employees take time off to volunteer with various things. They are such a huge addition.
