Here at the Times-News, reporters can often stick closely to their beats, rarely writing about something else. The education reporter writes about education, the crime reporter about crime, etc.
But lately, we've been getting out of our shells.
Reporter Julie A. Ferraro has been writing about her love of cars.
Don't miss her column, Nuts and Bolts, about local car shows and car news.
And in case you missed it, please read her two-part series "An abiding passion" on people who love classic cars.
As always, thanks for reading!
Editor Alison Smith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.