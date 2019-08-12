Here at the Times-News, reporters can often stick closely to their beats, rarely writing about something else. The education reporter writes about education, the crime reporter about crime, etc.

But lately, we've been getting out of our shells.

Reporter Julie A. Ferraro has been writing about her love of cars.

Julie washes her Mustang

Criminal Justice and Health Care Reporter Julie Ferraro washes her Mustang on July 18 outside the newsroom at the Times-News in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Don't miss her column, Nuts and Bolts, about local car shows and car news.

And in case you missed it, please read her two-part series "An abiding passion" on people who love classic cars.

As always, thanks for reading!

Editor Alison Smith

