'I was lucky as hell': Patient with longest COVID-19 stay at St Luke's Magic Valley goes home

BELLEVUE — With six weeks to go until his 80th birthday, Al Luray is unstoppable. He is still working as a realtor near town and is looking forward to the day he can go fishing again.
Luray’s stay is the longest COVID-19 hospitalization at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls to date.
Luray spent eight weeks battling the virus. He finally went home May 19.
“The longest stay — it’s not a title I was really aspiring to,” Luray said in a phone call from his home in Bellevue. “I guess they didn’t expect me to make it. Imagine if they’d said that while I was in the hospital.”
The only things Luray did up until he began feeling ill March 19 was go to the grocery store and his office a few times. He took the social-distancing precautions seriously, but one day as he climbed a flight of stairs for a meeting he had to stop halfway to catch his breath. Later while he was having dinner in his home he felt nauseous and excused himself to go to the bathroom when he fell in the hallway.
“That’s not me,” Luray said.
It may have been a coincidence that he fell. It’s possible he could’ve tripped, he said. But the incident let him know that something was not right. Luray, a 35-year resident of Idaho, keeps active and doesn’t often get sick, but he was exhausted and running a fever. He decided to go to St. Luke’s Wood River, where he stayed for a few days before being sent home.
Luray can’t remember much of what happened next — or many of the details of his stay. Most of what he remembers is an estimate.
He started to feel worse around March 24 and went back to St. Luke’s Wood River before being transferred to St. Luke’s Magic Valley. He needed to be put on a ventilator for “eight, nine, maybe 10 days,” he said.
He can’t keep track of all the rooms he was in and out of during his two months of hospitalization. Nor can he put his finger on how bad his symptoms were relative to other illnesses he’s had.
“At the time I felt so crummy I didn’t even try to categorize it,” Luray said. “I lost all my energy. That was as bad as I ever felt.”
But Luray wasn’t cleared yet after coming off the ventilator. He had to relearn common activities like folding clothes and washing dishes after losing 30 pounds while he was bedridden. He had to learn how to swallow again. It’s something he still worries about. For the time being, he’s still using a walker and is on oxygen.
His physical therapy team pushed him in the way he needed them to. Some days he felt like he couldn’t even do 10 repetitions of his exercises, so the team let him do five, then encouraged him to keep going. Before he knew it he could do 25, then 50.
“I have nothing but praise for the staff. It’s kind of a happy place if you can even use that term for a hospital,” Luray said. “That was really helpful. That, I think, helped me survive this.”
Recovering COVID-19 patients shared dinner together every so often, and talking to that group made Luray gain a new appreciation for things like handicapped spaces because he remembered why they are needed.
It is an experience that creates empathy, he said.
While he hopes for reopening and he worries for his children who are still in lockdown, he also hopes that people take the precautions seriously. He got the virus even while being cautious, and he’s “no different than anyone else.”
“I was lucky as hell,” he said. “Whether you’re religious or not, you do a lot of praying. I know I sure did. Maybe someone was listening.”
Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.
