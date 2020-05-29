'I was lucky as hell': Patient with longest COVID-19 stay at St Luke's Magic Valley goes home

Luray can’t remember much of what happened next — or many of the details of his stay. Most of what he remembers is an estimate.

He started to feel worse around March 24 and went back to St. Luke’s Wood River before being transferred to St. Luke’s Magic Valley. He needed to be put on a ventilator for “eight, nine, maybe 10 days,” he said.

He can’t keep track of all the rooms he was in and out of during his two months of hospitalization. Nor can he put his finger on how bad his symptoms were relative to other illnesses he’s had.

“At the time I felt so crummy I didn’t even try to categorize it,” Luray said. “I lost all my energy. That was as bad as I ever felt.”

But Luray wasn’t cleared yet after coming off the ventilator. He had to relearn common activities like folding clothes and washing dishes after losing 30 pounds while he was bedridden. He had to learn how to swallow again. It’s something he still worries about. For the time being, he’s still using a walker and is on oxygen.

His physical therapy team pushed him in the way he needed them to. Some days he felt like he couldn’t even do 10 repetitions of his exercises, so the team let him do five, then encouraged him to keep going. Before he knew it he could do 25, then 50.