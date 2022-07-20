I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream: 11th Annual ice cream Funday held at City Park

The Rotary Club of Twin Falls is sponsoring its 11th annual Ice Cream Funday Fundraiser.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 23, at the Twin Falls City Park in conjunction with Art in the Park.

Nineteen local businesses worked with Cloverleaf Creamery in Buhl to create and name their own unique ice cream flavor. Attendees will taste and vote for the best ice cream flavor and name. The winning ice cream flavor will be Cloverleaf Creamery’s August flavor of the month.

Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for kids ages 11 and under for all the ice cream you can eat. There will also be live music by Crazy Love.

The proceeds of the event will help fund the Rotary’s Frontier Park Restroom Project.

The Ice Cream Funday participants include:

Blueprint Home Loans

Claude Brown’s Carpet Cleaning & Restoration

Clark Oral & Facial Surgery

Equity Northwest RE-

Southern Idaho, Inc.

Family Health Services

Frontier Pediatrics Partners

Giltner, Harris CPAs

Jack’s Tire & Oil

J-U-B- Engineers, Inc.

Magic Valley Foot & Ankle

Moss Greenhouses

The Walker Center

Times-News

Tripp Family Medicine

Twin Falls County Democrats

Twi

n Falls School District,

Ward Orthodontics

ZXM Psychiatry

“This is the Iron Chef of ice cream!” Kristan Vincent, president of the Rotary Club of Twin Falls, said. “You will taste flavors that have never been created before.”

Apollo Motor Inn and Middlekauff helped sponsor the event. Dairy West sponsored the ice cream and Plant Therapy sponsored the water. All proceeds benefit Rotary and its restroom project.

For more information, please contact committee chair Jill Skeem at 208-320-2786 or by email jillasherman@yahoo.com.