‘I love being a Bronco.’ This Boise State LB will make his first start vs. Oregon State

Boise State linebacker DJ Schramm is the definition of a blue-collar guy, according to coach Andy Avalos.

“He showed up every single day and was able to lead, communicate and help run the defense,” Avalos said when asked what Schramm did to win the starting job at weakside linebacker. “He’s been able to execute his responsibility and do his job at a very high level.”

Schramm has primarily played on special teams since joining the program as a three-star recruit in 2018. He backed up middle linebacker Ezekiel Noa last season, but the redshirt senior will make the first start of his career Saturday at Oregon State (8:30 p.m. Mountain time, ESPN) in the season opener.

“That’s what you hope for when you come to Boise State,” Schramm said, “to run out there with the starting defense.”

Schramm has appeared in 28 games since 2019, and he returned a blocked punt for the first touchdown of his career in 2020, but a starting job eluded him year after year.

Schramm said he didn’t get bitter and didn’t think about transferring. He just put his head down and kept working, he indicated, because that’s what Boise State is all about.

“This place is built on guys like that,” Schramm said. “I’ve told the coaches since I showed up here that I’ll play whatever I need to to help the team win. I’ll play nose guard or corner, even though I don’t look like either one of those.”

Injuries also have slowed Schramm over the years. Defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said this was the first year Schramm didn’t miss part of spring or fall camp while recovering from surgery. He’s healthy and it shows on the field, Danielson said.

“DJ is such a diligent learner, and he loves football,” Danielson said. “He has a high football IQ and he’s a good tackler, and he’s really stepped up and become one of our better players on defense.”

Schramm won a camp battle to earn the right to replace five-year starting linebacker Riley Whimpey, who exhausted his eligibility last season. He was competing against fellow redshirt senior Brandon Hawkins, who happens to be his roommate, and redshirt freshman Andrew Simpson.

Pass rusher Isaiah Bagnah also moved to weakside linebacker during fall camp, but Avalos said earlier this week that Bagnah was moving back to edge.

Schramm will start next to Noa, a five-year starter who finished third on the team with 66 tackles last season.

“You know you’re going to get the same Zeke Noa every time you show up,” Schramm said. “It’s awesome that we can return that kind of knowledge and experience to not only teach me, but teach the younger guy how to be a Bronco and how to do things the right way.”

Boise State’s defense will face a talented backfield on Saturday. Oregon State’s running game ranked No. 3 in the Pac-12 last year at 212.4 yards a game. The Beavers’ offense is led by quarterback Chance Nolan, who started 12 games last fall and posted 2,677 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. He added 286 yards and three more scores on the ground, and is a dangerous scrambler.

“He has a very strong arm and is able to make plays in and out of the pocket,” Boise State safety JL Skinner said. “He’s a very dynamic player and somebody you definitely have to account for.”

The rest of the Beavers’ backfield will employ a committee approach. Deshaun Fenwick (6-1, 220) is a bruiser who was second on the team last year with 448 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Trey Lowe is more elusive; he averaged 6.4 yards a carry last season. The wildcard of the bunch is freshman Damien Martinez, who carried the ball 207 times for 1,712 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior at Lewisville High School in Texas.

“I think their offensive line coach is one of the best in the business,” Danielson said. “They always find a way to have answers and get in a right call, and the tailbacks do a great job of making them right.”

Running on the field with the starters on Saturday will be a dream come true for Schramm as he tries to negate that offensive line and backfield. “I love being a Bronco,” he said.