‘I felt like my lungs were like Wiffle balls’: Blaine County woman encourages everyone to take pandemic seriously

Though she feels mostly OK right now, her lungs still aren’t working quite right. She’s an active person and she can handle a couple of consecutive days of rigorous exercise. After a few days, however, her lungs feel horrible.

“I felt like my lungs were like Wiffle balls,” Zarkos said, adding that it’s almost as if they’re leaking air — like she can breathe but the oxygen is slipping through.

Having COVID-19 is not like having the flu, she said. The flu has knocked her out before. But with the flu, you recover much quicker. With COVID-19, the second week of the illness was even worse than the first, she said.

Treating COVID-19 with respect

Blaine County had a strong response to COVID-19. Because of diligent social distancing, new cases there have almost disappeared — there have been less than 20 in May, compared with more than 200 in Twin Falls County.

In addition to careful social distancing, Blaine County appears to be practicing widespread mask-wearing. Plus, the county’s shutdown was more severe — even construction shut down there temporarily.