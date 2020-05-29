‘I felt like my lungs were like Wiffle balls’: Blaine County woman encourages everyone to take pandemic seriously

KETCHUM — Jody Zarkos was one of the first people in Idaho to contract COVID-19.
In Blaine County, which experienced one of the first COVID-19 outbreaks in the U.S., the disease spread like wildfire.
“In those two weeks (in early March), I went from knowing one person who had it, to being able to reel off 25 people, 30 people, 35 people in a very short amount of time,” Zarkos said.
An analytical person by nature — she’s a former reporter for the Idaho Mountain Express — Zarkos has been closely documenting her experience with the virus. She said it’s understandable that some people in the Magic Valley have adopted a cavalier attitude toward virus, but she’s seen firsthand how vicious the disease can be.
“I’ve seen extremely young, healthy, athletic people be taken down for weeks with severe respiratory systems, chronic headaches, with malaise,” Zarkos said. “It’s something to be respected and acknowledged.”
What it felt like
Zarkos said she thinks she caught COVID-19 on March 6. Over the next five days she started having severe bone aches, a sore throat and stomach problems. Having had an active weekend, she thought all of that was just the result of skiing and playing hockey.
But then she started having severe respiratory problems.
“I had to stop in the middle of my stairs because I couldn’t make it all the way up without catching my breath,” she said.
When she went to the doctor, she was diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection and given an inhaler. Around March 13, her friend tested positive for COVID-19, so she got a test, too. Ten days later she learned she tested positive.
She said no one should fear the test — it’s better to know if you have COVID-19. But having a long cotton swab stuck up your nose isn’t fun.
“You never realized how deep your nasal cavities are,” she said, “and that they’re connected to your toes when they put that thing in there. I’m sweating just thinking about it.”
In the second week, Zarkos’ symptoms got worse. She started sleeping 12 hours a night, plus took naps during the day. Her sense of taste and smell disappeared. She also had muscle weakness, chills and extreme exhaustion.
On top of that, her nose and throat swelled up.
“I couldn’t breathe, and I felt like I was choking at times,” she said.
After about two months she felt like she was essentially back to normal, but then one weekend she felt terrible again.
Many people who had COVID-19 have reported relapses.
Though she feels mostly OK right now, her lungs still aren’t working quite right. She’s an active person and she can handle a couple of consecutive days of rigorous exercise. After a few days, however, her lungs feel horrible.
“I felt like my lungs were like Wiffle balls,” Zarkos said, adding that it’s almost as if they’re leaking air — like she can breathe but the oxygen is slipping through.
Having COVID-19 is not like having the flu, she said. The flu has knocked her out before. But with the flu, you recover much quicker. With COVID-19, the second week of the illness was even worse than the first, she said.
Treating COVID-19 with respect
Blaine County had a strong response to COVID-19. Because of diligent social distancing, new cases there have almost disappeared — there have been less than 20 in May, compared with more than 200 in Twin Falls County.
In addition to careful social distancing, Blaine County appears to be practicing widespread mask-wearing. Plus, the county’s shutdown was more severe — even construction shut down there temporarily.
Some in the Magic Valley have been nonchalant toward the virus, and downplayed its severity, even though Twin Falls and Jerome counties are accounting for most of the state’s cases right now.
“I can understand why people would be skeptical of something that they haven’t seen or experienced first hand,” she said. “When it’s not readily apparent in your community, it’s easy to imagine it’s either being controlled, it’s not going to spread or it’s just happening elsewhere.”
Zarkos said the virus shouldn’t be taken lightly.
This virus is insidious. Ignoring the risks — simply because you don’t know anyone who has caught the disease — is a bad idea.
“The scariest thing about COVID is people could be asymptomatic and pass it on,” she said. “As good neighbors, as good citizens, the most respectful thing we can do is take precautions to protect people not only in our communities but our own families.”
