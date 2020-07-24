'I COULD SEE THEIR TEARS': Pastor changes lives while struggling through the pandemic
'I COULD SEE THEIR TEARS': Pastor changes lives while struggling through the pandemic

Helping Hands works to keep their doors open

Pastor Tony Lopez gives a tour of a vacant room at Helping Hands A Ministry of Victory Home Restoration Center on July 16 in Burley. Lopez opened the residential addiction recovery center a year ago, but the center is struggling to keep its doors open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Abandoned by his addict mother and father at 5, Tony Lopez became a ward of the state of Texas. He lived in a series of 25 foster homes before he aged out of foster care — at 17 years, 6 months — on the streets of San Antonio.

On his own, he quickly became intimate with heroin and gangs; robbing and stealing became a routine part of life as he floated in and out of jail.

One night on the streets of San Antonio, Lopez had an experience that foreshadowed the eventual course of his life and ministry.

After spending time in prison for murder, he opened Victory Home Restoration Center in Twin Falls and has now launched the Christian-based Helping Hands Mission in Burley.

But the pastor is struggling to change lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and needs donations and volunteers committed to seeing the new mission grow.

