Hwy 30 Music Fest gets underway TIMES-NEWS Jun 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 A guitarist with Austin English plays during the Hwy 30 Music Fest on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS Mitch Wemhoff plays cornhole during the Hwy 30 Music Fest on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS Festival goers mingle during the Hwy 30 Music Fest on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS Related to this story PHOTOS: Hwy 30 Music Fest gets underway Festival goers hang out during the Hwy 30 Music Fest on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.