Hunter Insurance Agency presents $500 award to Minidoka hospital

“Our agency was given the opportunity to participate and choose a recipient that we felt has a very prominent and positive presence in our community," Kent McClellan of Hunter Insurance Agency. " We have had personal experience with the caring people that work at Minidoka Memorial Hospital and Countryside Care & Rehab. They go above and beyond in the community, in the hospital and the nursing home. We have seen them go the extra mile for the residents of Countryside, often giving of their own time to serve and care for them, even when not on the clock. We are proud to be able to provide services to many of the staff and residents at Countryside and within the hospital. We hope this donation helps brighten up the lives of the residents and staff and help them to continue to create opportunities for the residents to have outside activities and participate in some small way in things they enjoy.”