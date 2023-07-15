TWIN FALLS — Love it or hate it, hot weather is here.

This weekend could see the Magic Valley's hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures on Sunday expected to crest 100 degrees in places around the region. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for portions of south-central and southwest Idaho.

A strong high-pressure system over the desert southwest has resulted in a ridge of upper-level high pressure over Idaho, which will result in higher-than-normal temperatures through the weekend, before returning to normal early next week.

When the temperature climbs into the upper 90s, hundreds of people each day beat the heat with a trip to the pool.

Twin Falls Aquatics Manager John Pauley told the Times-News that, although the summer swimming season started off slow with cooler weather for much of June, hot weather always brings out the crowds.

"For the end of June and early July, as it got hotter we saw usage go way up," Pauley told the Times-News. "And when you get into the 100s, then you start to see a type of usage that is considerably higher than a busy day."

July is the busiest month of the year for the pool, with more visits than October, November and December combined.

This year, pool attendance is on track to surpass last year's numbers any day now. Pauley said the spike in visits in the past two weeks has pushed the pool up to more than 60,000 visits this fiscal year, which is measured from October through September.

Last fiscal year, the pool had about 63,000 visits.

The pool staff has routines to respond to hot weather, such as keeping areas of the pool deck wet so it doesn't burn people's feet.

Keeping lifeguards cool is one of Pauley's main concerns during hot weather since the lifeguards rarely get in the water to cool off.

LOOK: To see more, focus your smartphone camera on the QR code, then tap the link that appears.

Lifeguards have shade umbrellas, with spare umbrellas kept close by in case one gets damaged.

The National Weather Service office in Boise has said areas around the region could see record-high temperatures up to 10 degrees warmer than normal through the weekend, before returning to more normal numbers by early next week.

"It's definitely above normal for what the climatology has shown," National Weather Service meteorologist Sophie Adams told the Times-News in a phone call. "But … because it isn't longer-lasting, we're not especially concerned about it."

Adams said the National Weather Service will continue to monitor forecasts and make several updates throughout the day. She encouraged people to check frequently, in case the heat advisory is changed, or upgraded to a heat warning.

During high heat, the weather service recommends people drink plenty of water, check on their neighbors — especially older neighbors — if they don't have air conditioning, wear sunscreen, and check the forecast for any changes throughout the day.