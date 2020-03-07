Hundreds of Yellowstone bison will be slaughtered, hunted or quarantined. Here’s why

Hundreds of bison from one of the last wild bison populations will be captured or slaughtered as they migrate out of Yellowstone National Park.

Between 600 and 900 Yellowstone bison will be culled from the population, according to a Yellowstone National Park news release. Most of those bison will be slaughtered or hunted, but others will be quarantined in corrals. Bison migrate out of the park into areas of Montana in winter because there is less snow, making it easier to find food. But outside of the park, there isn’t enough room for bison to roam, officials said.

Five government agencies and three tribal groups came up with the Interagency Bison Management Plan to help control the bison population.

“In December 2019, the IBMP partners agreed to a 2020 winter operations plan that recommends removing 600 to 900 animals from Yellowstone’s estimated population of 4,900 bison,” a park news release said.

Last year, 460 bison were removed from the population through hunting or slaughter, according to Yellowstone. Ninety-three bison were transferred to the Fort Peck Reservation in 2019, the park said.

“Our goal is to build a better future for our national mammal,” the park said in a video.