Hundreds gathered to eat for free in Paul Community Park

PAUL — Every summer across the Magic Valley, many people are invited to small picnics, barbecues and potluck meals. But one small town goes all out and invites the entire community to dinner.
When the city of Paul, with a population of about 1,300, throws a party, it’s a palooza — where the whole community sits down together to eat juicy hamburgers stacked with all the trimmings, grilled hot dogs and handfuls of homemade french fries, accompanied by the obligatory pink sauce — all for free.
On Aug. 24, about 800 people from across Mini-Cassia, young and old alike — some with watermelon juice dripping from their chins — gathered under the Paul Community Park’s awnings. There, they enjoyed a summer feast provided by the people who love the small city and its park the most.
Classic summer favorites hit the spot for many residents.
“My favorite has to be the watermelon. I’m a watermelon guy,” said Leroy Klamm, 74, of Paul. But the fries, he said, run a close second.
Klamm made the mistake of over-salting his fries a bit, but he still enjoyed them. It didn’t slow his appetite.
“I’m just waiting for the hamburger to settle so I can go get a hot dog,” he said.
Klamm has attended every palooza, even the ones held at the park near the old water tower, before the new park was built.
This year marked the city’s 14th Paul Palooza, an event that was started as a fundraiser to build the city’s new community park. Along with a splash pad and sledding hill, there are horseshoe pits and walking trails — amenities that rival those offered by parks in much larger cities.
Melodies from live entertainment drifted across the 10-acre park mixed with squeals from children taking advantage of the water play at the splash pad and a temporary waterslide set up on the hill.
Booths dotted the park offering community information, face painting, kettle corn or scones.
At one booth, Rice Krispies Treats, popcorn balls and just about every cookie and baked treat imaginable were expertly laid out to tempt eager palooza participants. The sales money goes into the palooza’s coffers for expenses.
West End Fire Department firefighters helped children take turns using a fire hose, which snaked out from the truck across the grass, while other youngsters rode a free mini-train or Ferris wheel.
The kids weren’t the only ones who had a good time.
“I remember moving irrigation pipe here when this was just a field,” firefighter Aaron Harper said. “My grandfather (Larry Harper) used to farm this ground.
Cassey Stoker, of Heyburn, watched as her daughter Paisley Stoker, 5, took her turn with the hose. As she swished it in a fairly wide arc, Harper gently guided her hand back so the water fell in a steady stream.
It was the Stokers first time at the annual event.
“This is just amazing,” Stoker said. “I didn’t think there would be this many booths for the kids.”
Across the park, Rhees Neibaur, of Paul, his wife, Amanda Neibaur, and their three children ages 6, 4 and 2, finished their meal under the shade of a pavilion.
“The palooza is excellent and the food is the best,” Rhees Neibaur said. “This is all given with love. It’s all donated. I think that’s the best part. There’s a lot of heart that goes into it.”
As a potato grower, Neibaur had to choose the fries as his favorite part of the meal, but the melt-in-your-mouth-sweet watermelon was good, too, he said.
Plenty of preparation happens before the big event.
It was Nancy Johansen’s job to transport the sizzling fries in a paper-lined, 50-pound potato box to the serving station a few hundred feet away, after the fries were scooped out of a large black kettle.
“It’s my job to make sure they get them fresh and hot,” Johansen said. “And they are going through them as fast as I shuttle them over.”
Johansen’s husband, Curtis Johansen, swished half-cooked fries around in one of a line of kettles. Next to him was Legrand Baker, whose company manufactures the kettles near Burley.
Baker’s company asks customers who have purchased kettles in the past to loan them back to the company each year for the party.
“You know the fries are done when they stop bubbling,” Johansen said as he peered into the steamy oil at the golden brown potato strips that just a few minutes earlier had been cut and plopped into the kettle.
Under the awning, the steam rose from kettles making the temperature soar way above the 85-degree mark enjoyed by the rest of the people at the park.
“I do this because I love my community,” Johansen said as he wiped his brow. “I used to live in California. Paul, Idaho, is the greatest place to live and this is the greatest park. And all of these people are my friends.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.