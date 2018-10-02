A Halloween photography event for pets, along with other activities. Hosted by Fearless Photography and the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, this event is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the animal shelter, 420 Victory Ave. Admission is $10 or a bag of new, unopened dog or cat food. Donations go to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.
