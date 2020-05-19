How will your Memorial Day weekend plans be affected by COVID-19?

TWIN FALLS — Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer and many are looking forward to spending the weekend outdoors. Especially after a spring spent mostly indoors.

But as you venture outside to your favorite local lakes, trails and campsites, you might encounter a few changes meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Here are some popular Memorial Day weekend options (with a few changes to keep in mind) if you are looking to get away while sticking close to home.

Dierkes Lake

Dierkes Lake Park is open, but the swim area is not. The public restrooms are also closed.

“It’s to prevent gatherings and close-contact with other individuals,” said Josh Palmer, Twin Falls city spokesman. The park also includes a 1.7-mile walking trail that goes around the lake. There is a $5 vehicle fee to enter the Dierkes Lake and Shoshone Falls area from March through September. Nonmotorized boats, kayaks and canoes are allowed on Dierkes Lake.