How will your Memorial Day weekend plans be affected by COVID-19?

TWIN FALLS — Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer and many are looking forward to spending the weekend outdoors. Especially after a spring spent mostly indoors.
But as you venture outside to your favorite local lakes, trails and campsites, you might encounter a few changes meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Here are some popular Memorial Day weekend options (with a few changes to keep in mind) if you are looking to get away while sticking close to home.
Dierkes Lake
Dierkes Lake Park is open, but the swim area is not. The public restrooms are also closed.
“It’s to prevent gatherings and close-contact with other individuals,” said Josh Palmer, Twin Falls city spokesman. The park also includes a 1.7-mile walking trail that goes around the lake. There is a $5 vehicle fee to enter the Dierkes Lake and Shoshone Falls area from March through September. Nonmotorized boats, kayaks and canoes are allowed on Dierkes Lake.
“The governor’s order still applies to the parks, so visitors should maintain a six-foot distance from other people outside their household; they should not gather in groups of more than 10 people; and if you’re sick – stay home,” Palmer said. “This does limit the types of activities that residents and visitors can enjoy in the parks, but it does not prevent them from visiting the parks. Only a few city parks have outdoor grilling equipment. But we would encourage residents and visitors to not host barbeques at the city parks. This – again – is to prevent gatherings and close contact, which could spread the virus.”
The Twin Falls city pool opens Wednesday to limited lap swimming only.
The Splash Park at First Federal Park and the Commons Fountain downtown will also remain off during the governor’s order.
“City of Twin Falls parks have been open, and we expect they will remain open through the duration of the governor’s order,” Palmer said.
Even though parks are open, Palmer said parents should follow the signage on the playground equipment. Although playground equipment is not closed, the city is urging parents and their children to avoid the equipment because there is no way to disinfect it after each use.
Canyon Rim Trail
Canyon Rim Trail is one of the longest paved trails in Twin Falls at 6.5 miles and one of the most scenic. Looking for a challenge? Start at Federation Point (Federation Road and Washington Street North) and walk all the way to Shoshone Falls. You can also access the trail from the Twin Falls Visitors Center and the new trailhead at Pole Line Road East and Eastland Drive North. Along the way, you will see spectacular views of the Snake River Canyon, stop and watch BASE jumpers leap from Perrine Bridge and visit the Evel Knievel jump site.
“The City of Twin Falls has awesome trails and every linear foot of trail is currently open,” Palmer said. “We’re fortunate as a community that most people are doing a pretty good job of distancing on the trails, and so long as we can maintain that discipline, we will continue to leave the trails open so residents can get outside and be active.”
Looking for a different view? Try exploring the Snake River Canyon from the inside. Auger Falls has more than 20 miles of dirt trails to mountain hike, bike or run. Just take Canyon Springs Road in Twin Falls into the Snake River Canyon. Follow the road past the golf course to the trailhead at the end of the road.
“It will give you close-up views of the Snake River, historical sites, and just an incredible view from the canyon floor,” Palmer said.
Miracle and Banbury Hot Springs
Miracle and Banbury Hot Springs in Buhl is open but for reservations only through May 30.
“This will enable us to better monitor the flow of patrons in order to comply with social distancing requirements,” its website says. “ Please call ahead to avoid the disappointment of being turned away. We are also receiving a high volume of calls so be patient and someone will answer as soon as possible.”
Camping and overnight accommodations are open and there will be a maximum occupancy on the swimming pool.
Group reservations will not be taken until after May 30 to comply with state reopening protocols.
Kayaking rentals will be available at Banbury beginning May 16 by reservation only.
Castle Rocks State Park and City of Rocks National Reserve
Memorial Day weekend is always a popular time to visit Castle Rocks State Park and City of Rocks National Reserve near Almo.
Superintendent Wallace Keck said a typical holiday brings in about 500 visitors.
While camping isn't allowed in either location until May 30, Keck said there is still plenty for visitors to do. The visitor center will also be closed, but rangers will be out in the parks providing information and emergency services. Park staff maintains about 22 miles of trails. Many trails are multiple-use, which means they are open to equestrians, bikers and pedestrians.
“During the reduction in service and facilities, visitors still have plenty to do,” Keck said in an email. “Such as hike, climb, picnic, photograph wildflowers, observe migratory birds, fish for trout (Castle Rocks Pond), play the archery course (Castle Rocks), retrace the California Trail, observe emigrant inscriptions, and much more.”
For more information, go to parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/city-rocks-national-reserve.
Idaho Power recreation sites
Idaho Power opened more than a dozen boat launches and day-use areas on May 1.
However developed campgrounds and many parks and day-use sites remain closed. Visitors should check the list of facilities at idahopower.com to ensure their destination is open.
Access will be limited at some sites to prevent crowding and enable visitors to follow social distancing guidelines, including with any Idaho Power employees they encounter, says the Idaho Power website.
“We have an obligation to limit potential exposure for our employees, especially power plant operators, who may come into contact with the public at many of our recreational sites,” said Fred Noland, Recreation Supervisor for Idaho Power, in the press release. “Those folks enable us to fulfill our primary mission, which is to continue providing reliable electrical service 24–7.”
Here is the list of Idaho Power sites opened on May 1:
Hells Canyon: Woodhead boat launch (no campground access); Upper Brownlee dispersed campsites
Swan Falls: Reservoir (upstream) boat launch (no park or campsite access; downstream launch remains closed)
C.J. Strike: Cottonwood Park boat launch (no campground access); Crane Falls East boat launch; Loveridge Bridge North and South boat launches
Hagerman Area: Bliss Reservoir boat launch; Bancroft Springs day-use area; Shoestring Bridge take-out and day-use area; Relish Beach take-out and day-use area; Owsley Bridge boat launch, Waterfront Park day-use area; Banbury Springs day-use area
American Falls: Trenner Park and dock (American Falls day-use Park remains closed)
AWOL Adventure Sports
Want to spend the day on the Snake River? Rent a couple of kayaks or paddleboards from AWOL Adventure Sports at Centennial Park. Rentals start at just $15 for 2 hours on a solo kayak and increase from there. For Memorial Day weekend they will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting May 22 with the last rentals of the day going out at 7 p.m. After Memorial Day, they will be open seven days a week down in the park for ziplining and rentals through Labor Day. Krysta Melni of AWOL Adventure Sports said Memorial Day weekend is typically one of their busiest weekends along with Fourth of July and Labor Day.
“We highly recommend making reservations online or by calling us if you’re planning on coming out,” Melni said.
The company is also having all employees wear a mask and gloves at all times when helping the guests. Each jacket, paddle and boat that are returned are then disinfected before going out again.
“We ask that the public continue to respect social distancing guidelines,” Melni said. “We encourage those coming down to protect themselves by wearing a mask, but understand it is their choice so all we can do is protect ourselves to hopefully keep our staff and guests as safe as possible.”
For more information and prices, go to awoladventuresports.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!