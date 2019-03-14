How tractor and drone technology advances are impacting agriculture

TWIN FALLS — Buhl farmer Ron Elkin doesn’t own a drone, but says he’s excited about where the technology is headed.
It’s nice to have an aerial view of crops for monitoring throughout the season, which makes it easier to see problems from the air, Elkin said. And drones could be used to help with targeted pest control, he said, potentially leading to cost savings and environmental benefits.
Technological advances over the last couple of decades — including drones and GPS (Global Positioning System) navigation in tractors — have impacted farmers by increasing efficiency and precision.
“It’s definitely changed the way we do things,” Elkin said. He’s one of the owners of the 800-acre M & R Farms in Buhl which grows malt barley, corn, alfalfa and sugar beets.
Like any technological advancement, though, one major factor in whether customers buy it and use it is the price tag.
Here’s an overview of technological advances in tractor and drone technology:
Tractor technology
One of the major advances in tractor technology is GPS, but it has been available for at least a couple of decades.
“We started using the GPS stuff fairly early on when it was out and about,” Elkin said. “Now, it’s pretty much commonplace for just about anything going on in the field.”
GPS allows for precise and accurate planting to the sub-inch, Elkin said. In addition to planting in straight lines, the technology also accounts for field layouts such as curves and circles.
New tractors often have built-in GPS technology on a monitor.
This automated technology allows farm owners and managers to remotely manage what’s happening with a tractor and to see what’s on the tractor’s monitor screen, said Douglas Miceli, a precision agriculture specialist with Stotz Equipment in Twin Falls, a John Deere dealership.
Vehicle steering systems have also advanced over time, including automated and assisted steering.
“Now, the tractor is handling keeping you on track,” Elkin said. “It lets the operator focus on what the machinery is doing. It’s really helped out with operator fatigue.”
Elkin said he thinks autonomous steering hasn’t quite caught on yet, but “I suspect it’s not far off.”
Another advance in tractor technology is IVT (Infinitely Variable Transmission), Elkin said, which helps with fuel efficiency, and leads to less wear and tear.
Drones in agriculture
Reeder Flying Service in Twin Falls offers ground support for Joslin Field — Magic Valley Regional Airport. It’s a fixed base operator (FBO) and helicopter charter company and has flown drones commercially for about four years.
For drone use in precision agriculture, “the biggest thing drones can do is cover hundreds of acres in a single flight,” FBO manager and chief drone pilot Jared VanderKooi said.
It yields high-resolution, “super-detailed” images, even when there’s a cloud cover, he said.
Benefits include boosting yields, cutting costs and getting ahead of problems — like irrigation and drainage issues — that farmers may not be able to see from the ground, VanderKooi said.
Images allow for farmers to figure out if there’s a section of their crops that aren’t doing well so they can replant, VanderKooi said. And after storms, he said, farmers can get a much better feel for crop loss and that helps with insurance claims.
Reeder Flying Service, though, hasn’t pursued agriculture clients much for its drone offerings, VanderKooi said.
The cost for clients depends on the acreage and how often the farmer wants their land monitored, he said. It can start at just pennies per acre. “It’s cheaper than an airplane, for sure.”
Some farmers have their own drones, but because it is considered a commercial use, they must obtain a remote pilot certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate drones legally.
—Julie Wootton-Greener
