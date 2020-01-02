How to reach your local lawmakers

From the Legislative preview: What's in store for 2020? series
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

District 23 (Twin Falls, Elmore, Owyhee counties)

Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson

Transportation chairman; Resources and Environment vice chairman

Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett

Committees: Agricultural Affairs; Judiciary, Rules and Administration; State Affairs

Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett

Committees: Health and Welfare; Resources and Conservation; Transportation and Defense; Ways and Means

District 24 (City of Twin Falls)

Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls

Committees: Resource and Environment chairman; Health and Welfare

Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls

Committees: Education chairman; Business

Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls

Committees: Environment, Energy and Technology; Judiciary, Rules and Administration; State Affairs

District 25 (Twin Falls County)

Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls

Committees: Commerce and Human Resources chairman; Agricultural Affairs; Resources and Environment

Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome

Committees: Environment, Energy and Technology; Health and Welfare; Resources and Conservation

Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Filer

Committees: Appropriations; Resources and Conservation; Transportation and Defense

District 26 (Blaine, Camas, Lincoln, Gooding counties)

Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum

Committees: Resources and Environment; State Affairs

Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum

Committees: Health and Welfare; Judiciary, Rules and Administration; Transportation and Defense

Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding

Committees: Agricultural Affairs; Appropriations; Resources and Conservation

District 27 (Cassia, Minidoka counties)

Sen. Kelley Arthur Anthon, R-Burley

Committees: Judiciary and Rules; Local Government and Taxation; State Affairs

Rep. Scott Bedke, R-Oakley

Speaker of the House

Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley

Committees: Health and Welfare; Resources and Conservation

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

In this Series

Legislative preview: What's in store for 2020?

article

Skirmish over administrative rules to continue

article

Little asks agencies to cut budgets, spares education

article

Republicans may push for constitutional change to allow partisan district drawing

8 updates

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News