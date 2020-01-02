How to reach your local lawmakers

District 23 (Twin Falls, Elmore, Owyhee counties)
Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson
Transportation chairman; Resources and Environment vice chairman
- 208-332-1336
- BBrackett@senate.idaho.gov
Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett
Committees: Agricultural Affairs; Judiciary, Rules and Administration; State Affairs
- 208-332-1181
- CZito@house.idaho.gov
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett
Committees: Health and Welfare; Resources and Conservation; Transportation and Defense; Ways and Means
- 208-332-1054
- MBlanksma@house.idaho.gov
District 24 (City of Twin Falls)
Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls
Committees: Resource and Environment chairman; Health and Welfare
- 208-332-1347
- LHeider@senate.idaho.gov
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls
Committees: Education chairman; Business
- 208-332-1188
- LClow@house.idaho.gov
Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls
Committees: Environment, Energy and Technology; Judiciary, Rules and Administration; State Affairs
- 208-332-1061
- LHartgen@house.idaho.gov
District 25 (Twin Falls County)
Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls
Committees: Commerce and Human Resources chairman; Agricultural Affairs; Resources and Environment
- 208-332-1318
- JPatrick@senate.idaho.gov
Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome
Committees: Environment, Energy and Technology; Health and Welfare; Resources and Conservation
- 208-332-1024
- LLickley@house.idaho.gov
Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Filer
Committees: Appropriations; Resources and Conservation; Transportation and Defense
- 208-332-1182
- CKauffman@house.idaho.gov
District 26 (Blaine, Camas, Lincoln, Gooding counties)
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum
Committees: Resources and Environment; State Affairs
- 208-332-1353
- MStennett@senate.idaho.gov
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum
Committees: Health and Welfare; Judiciary, Rules and Administration; Transportation and Defense
- 208-332-1174
- MDavis@house.idaho.gov
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding
Committees: Agricultural Affairs; Appropriations; Resources and Conservation
- 208-332-1032
- SToone@house.idaho.gov
District 27 (Cassia, Minidoka counties)
Sen. Kelley Arthur Anthon, R-Burley
Committees: Judiciary and Rules; Local Government and Taxation; State Affairs
- 208-332-1327
- KAnthon@senate.idaho.gov
Rep. Scott Bedke, R-Oakley
Speaker of the House
- 208-332-1123
- SBedke@house.idaho.gov
Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley
Committees: Health and Welfare; Resources and Conservation
- 208-332-1074
- FWood@house.idaho.gov
