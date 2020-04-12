How to Live Through a Bad Day, Pastor David Graham, First Baptist Church, Twin Falls

For many in our community, our nation and around the world, it has been a string of really bad days. The fact is all of us have bad days. So I want to share with you how Jesus made it through on of the worst days in recorded history.
I want us to look at when Jesus went through a bad day — a pivotal day in history — and see how it applies to us. The statements we see Jesus make from the cross:
1. “Father forgive them, for they do not know what they do.” (Luke 23:34)
First, forgive everyone you perceive is ruining your life.
2. “Assuredly I say to you, today you will be with Me in Paradise.” (Luke 23:43)
Encourage others who are struggling and uncertain.
3. “Woman, behold your son. Behold your mother.” (John 19:26, 27)
Be sure you’ve taken care of those near you.
4. “My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me?” (Matthew 27:46)
Aim your hard questions at God, not man.
5. “I thirst.” (John 19:28)
Let your need be known; ask for help.
6. “It is finished!” (John 19:30)
Hold to the faith that there’s a purpose and an end to every “bad day.”
7. “Into Your hands I commit My spirit.” (Luke 24:46)
Surrender your day to God and let go.
