How to Live Through a Bad Day, Pastor David Graham, First Baptist Church, Twin Falls

For many in our community, our nation and around the world, it has been a string of really bad days. The fact is all of us have bad days. So I want to share with you how Jesus made it through on of the worst days in recorded history.

I want us to look at when Jesus went through a bad day — a pivotal day in history — and see how it applies to us. The statements we see Jesus make from the cross:

1. “Father forgive them, for they do not know what they do.” (Luke 23:34)

First, forgive everyone you perceive is ruining your life.

2. “Assuredly I say to you, today you will be with Me in Paradise.” (Luke 23:43)

Encourage others who are struggling and uncertain.

3. “Woman, behold your son. Behold your mother.” (John 19:26, 27)

Be sure you’ve taken care of those near you.

4. “My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me?” (Matthew 27:46)

Aim your hard questions at God, not man.

5. “I thirst.” (John 19:28)

Let your need be known; ask for help.