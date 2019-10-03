TWIN FALLS — While most addictions involve alcohol or drugs, just about anything can be addictive. Lexico.com defines addiction as “The fact or condition of being addicted to a particular substance, thing, or activity.”
Mark Murphy, a psychiatrist trained in addiction medicine with St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Services, describes the process of becoming addicted as taking place when the neural pathways in the brain are triggered by doing things that are pleasurable.
Those pathways, Murphy said, become accustomed to the pleasure signals sent by the neurotransmitters, and lead the individual to pursue the repetitive behavior.
Those behaviors can involve drugs, alcohol, jogging or exercising, coffee, food, gambling or sex.
Addiction can be psychological and physiological. Our brains want us to feel pleasure, Murphy said, but the means of achieving those sensations can be done naturally by many activities and should be done in moderation.
Receiving proper care during the withdrawal process is important, he said, as is avoiding trading one addiction for another. For example, some swap food for cigarettes when trying to kick the nicotine habit.
“The feeling of euphoria for some is sufficient,” Murphy said about the psychological component. Withdrawal from any addiction can cause discomfort and, in the case of certain drugs or alcohol, even death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.