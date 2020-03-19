How do people use Twin Falls district BLM records requests?

The Bureau of Land Management didn’t got only 15 Freedom of Information Act Requests last year.

Among those 15, 12 were related to wildfires. Eleven of those 12 public records requests came from lawyers and insurance companies. Some lawyers and insurers asked the BLM for documentation — photos or video — of a fire. Others requested fire reports, cost breakdowns, property damage summaries or financial costs of a fire to the BLM.

One of the 12 fire-related requests came from North Wind Group, an engineering firm. The company wanted to know about all wildfires in Custer and Twin Falls County for the last 20 years, including the number of fires both natural and human-caused and total acres burned.

The remaining three requests were unique.

Western Watersheds Project, an Idaho-based environmental group, requested a wide range of information on the BLM’s work with Wildlife Services. Wildlife Services is a branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture best known for rodent and predator management. The department kills millions of animals every year across the U.S., often for the sake of the livestock industry.