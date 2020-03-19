How do people use Twin Falls district BLM records requests?

The Bureau of Land Management didn’t got only 15 Freedom of Information Act Requests last year.
Among those 15, 12 were related to wildfires. Eleven of those 12 public records requests came from lawyers and insurance companies. Some lawyers and insurers asked the BLM for documentation — photos or video — of a fire. Others requested fire reports, cost breakdowns, property damage summaries or financial costs of a fire to the BLM.
One of the 12 fire-related requests came from North Wind Group, an engineering firm. The company wanted to know about all wildfires in Custer and Twin Falls County for the last 20 years, including the number of fires both natural and human-caused and total acres burned.
The remaining three requests were unique.
Western Watersheds Project, an Idaho-based environmental group, requested a wide range of information on the BLM’s work with Wildlife Services. Wildlife Services is a branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture best known for rodent and predator management. The department kills millions of animals every year across the U.S., often for the sake of the livestock industry.
Western Watersheds Project essentially requested information on all of the Twin Falls District’s interactions with Wildlife Services in 2018 and 2019. That included info on when Wildlife Services operates on BLM lands, Wildlife Services’ annual work plans, summary reports and investigations into livestock mortality.
The BLM Twin Falls District Office also got a request from Western Watersheds Project for grazing information. The group is critical of the BLM’s grazing philosophies, arguing that ranching practices on southern Idaho’s public lands are harmful for native species, cause more fires and negatively impact the land.
The grazing records requests were directed at the Shoshone Field Office. The environmental group asked for grazing management plans, billing statements, use reports, records of non-use, records of trespassing and unauthorized use, monitoring data, correspondence between grazing permittees and federal agencies, range improvement records and predator killing and depredation reports.
The third unique request came from a government contractor, Ecompex. The company effectively requested all of the BLM’s documents pertaining to environmental impact statements regarding the Mountain Home Air Force Base.