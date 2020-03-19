How do Idahoans use county records?

BURLEY — Cassia County receives hundreds of public records requests a year, which are often funneled to the department that is the custodian of the records.
From Feb. 27, 2019 to Feb. 27, 2020, the clerk’s office received 69 written public records requests, and the assessor’s office received eight. The requests came from realtors, individuals, lending institutions, title companies, and insurance agents, among others. Both offices received other verbal requests, sometimes daily, where staff did not require people to fill out forms.
The sheriff’s office received 123 requests, and most of them asked for incident, accident or dispatch logs.
Other county records requests ended up on the prosecutor’s desk, who also serves as the county’s attorney. The prosecutor received 24 written records requests. Seventeen were from individuals, five were from attorney’s offices and two were from the Times-News asking for the county coroner’s autopsy report for a woman who died in jail in January, which was denied, and the request for the public records requests.
Out of the 24 requests, 11 were denied, six were approved and seven were partially approved. The reasons for denial included an active investigation, the department was not the custodian of the record or photos were not released.
The requests asked for information that included deputy and jailer wages, dash camera video, and radio traffic transcripts, prosecuting attorney salaries, benefits and years of experience, and a county indigent property tax list for 2019.
Cassia County Clerk Joe Larsen said his biggest tip for people filing public records requests “is to be specific on what you want.”
Larsen has implemented measures in the county to increase government transparency that include providing financial documents on the county’s website and making the public records request form available at various places on the website.
He would still like to see the public records request form streamlined to direct people to the custodian of the records they want to obtain.
“If there is doubt whether information can be released, we are erring on the side of providing the information rather than keeping it from people,” said Larsen. “We are just the custodians of the records. They belong to the taxpayers.”