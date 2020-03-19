How do Idahoans use county records?

BURLEY — Cassia County receives hundreds of public records requests a year, which are often funneled to the department that is the custodian of the records.

From Feb. 27, 2019 to Feb. 27, 2020, the clerk’s office received 69 written public records requests, and the assessor’s office received eight. The requests came from realtors, individuals, lending institutions, title companies, and insurance agents, among others. Both offices received other verbal requests, sometimes daily, where staff did not require people to fill out forms.

The sheriff’s office received 123 requests, and most of them asked for incident, accident or dispatch logs.

Other county records requests ended up on the prosecutor’s desk, who also serves as the county’s attorney. The prosecutor received 24 written records requests. Seventeen were from individuals, five were from attorney’s offices and two were from the Times-News asking for the county coroner’s autopsy report for a woman who died in jail in January, which was denied, and the request for the public records requests.

Out of the 24 requests, 11 were denied, six were approved and seven were partially approved. The reasons for denial included an active investigation, the department was not the custodian of the record or photos were not released.