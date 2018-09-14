The Magic Valley’s population has boomed in recent years, and business development has followed suit. But housing — especially affordable housing — has been slow to catch up.
Housing markets are tight across south-central Idaho, but Twin Falls and Mini-Cassia have been hit the hardest. As of early September, Twin Falls County had 19 percent fewer houses on the market than the prior year.
Part of the reason for the poor buyer’s markt is that construction jobs have quite rebounded from the Great Recession. The total number of farm jobs statewide increase by about 100,000 in the past 12 years, while the number of construction jobs decreased by about 5,500.
That forces many new families to compromise what they want out of a house. Finding a house to rent is often even harder — and just as expensive — than finding a house to buy. So what can the Magic Valley do to keep its housing market from stagnating while its population increases?
