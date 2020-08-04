Hospice Visions awards nursing scholarship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

McKenzie Clancy is the 2020 recipient of the Joseph T. Rasch Memorial Scholarship. Tami Slatter, from Hospice Visions, Inc. and Visions Home Health & Visions Home Care, LLC, presented her with the award on July 20.

Joseph Rasch was a beloved Hospice Visions worker who died in November 2017. The goal of the Joseph T. Rasch Scholarship is to help individuals who are active and motivated to dedicate themselves to the field of nursing.

For more information on how to apply for next year’s scholarship, please call 208-735-0121 or 208-732-5365. You can also visit hospicevisions.org or visionshomecare.com and click on the Joseph T. Rasch Nursing Scholarship in the upper section of the page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0