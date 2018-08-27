LEWISTON (AP) — Horizon Airlines made its last flight into the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport on Saturday, leaving local travelers with just one direct flight option.
The Lewiston Tribune reports Delta/SkyWest is now the only air carrier still serving the Lewiston market, and it only flies to Salt Lake City.
Horizon Air is a subsidiary of the Alaska Air Group and began service in Lewiston in 1983.
Passengers on Saturday were still trying to figure out how the change will impact their future travel schedules.
Many may have to drive to airports in Pullman, Wash., or Spokane, Wash.
State Sen. Dan Johnson, a Republican from Lewiston, used to buy blocks of tickets from Horizon to fly to and from Boise during the legislative session. He says he’ll now have to make the five-hour drive to Boise.
