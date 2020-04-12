'Hope in that promise of Easter': Magic Valley Christians share why the holiday is special this year

For nearly two millennia, Christians around the world have celebrated Easter and their belief in the resurrected Jesus Christ. Combined with the arrival of spring and the Jewish observance of Passover, this week is a time of renewal, rebirth and new life.
This year as the world faces a pandemic that brings death and economic difficulty, it seems especially appropriate to note the hope and joy brought by Easter to those who believe.
We asked religious leaders from churches around the Magic Valley to share in a few words their thoughts on Easter in this unique year. Below are their responses, in no particular order, edited lightly for style.
Coming Into the Light, Rev. Warren Rachele, Hope Community Church, Paul
When the sun rose over Jerusalem on that first Resurrection Sunday nearly 2,000 years ago, all of history had been changed. A single truth had moved history in a new direction as the light of the rising sun spread over the city, over Joseph’s tomb and over the disheartened and frightened followers of Jesus. God’s great mercy — his loving grace — promised from the earliest days of history had culminated on the cross at Golgotha and His Son Jesus had died, crushed under the weight of the sin of all of humankind. Jesus bore the full force and fury of God’s wrath, satisfying the penalty for humankind’s rebellion. The good news of this merciful act was hidden in the darkness of a borrowed tomb, a heavy stone rolled across to seal the entrance. However, when the sun peeked above the horizon on Easter morning, the good news of the fulfillment of God’s promises came with it. When the tomb is found empty and it’s revealed that the Lord is alive, the life in full that God intends for us is revealed. When Jesus came into the light, He brought life with Him.
The sunrise on Easter morning reminds us that life comes with it. Jesus, the light of the world has risen! Jesus, the way and the truth and the life has risen! Jesus the bread of life, the living water has risen! In the light of this glorious morning let us remember what Jesus promised, “I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” The light of the world brings life to the world. The horrible crucifixion of Friday night bathed the world in darkness, obscuring God’s most loving act, the giving of His only begotten son. The darkness had to come before the light so that we could be released from the penalty of our rebellion against God. That good news is revealed in the warming rays of sunshine on Easter morning. The Light of the World is risen. The light has come and life, life in full, follows with it.
Buddy Gharring, First United Methodist Church, Twin Falls
“I’ve been hearing a lot about how unusual, strange or unsettling this Easter is going to be for many, and indeed how much those feelings are already settling in. I think that is a completely understandable thing, and whether celebrating Easter is a normal part of our lives or not, I think COVID-19’s spread and the corresponding stay-at-home orders have us all feeling a little bit ... unusual, if nothing else. But I think, maybe, the celebration of Easter was made for such a time as this.
You see, Easter is an odd holiday because it’s a celebration birthed out of suffering, of darkness. We can’t have Easter without Good Friday, because there can be no resurrection unless we first experience a death and burial. Jesus captured this perfectly during the last week of His life, when he poetically spoke about a grain of wheat needing to die and fall into the ground in order to multiply, to find meaning and purpose. Otherwise, it simply remains a lonely grain of wheat. Earlier this week, Karen Hernandez, our district superintendent, made this comment in an email to pastors throughout southern Idaho and eastern Oregon: “Good Friday is coming, and there’s nothing any of us can do to stop it. But Easter is also coming, and there’s nothing anyone or anything can do to stop the resurrection either!”
Do you see how perfectly Easter is poised to be celebrated here and now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic? Surely there are things we can do to help and there are ways we can work to be better prepared — but crises of health, natural disasters, dark days of heaviness and morning are not unavoidable. Good Friday is coming, but so is Easter. Death is coming, but so is resurrection. And so as springtime comes, and life begins to bud around us, may we find ways to make space for our current reality, to grieve, acknowledge our current feelings, and experience them in all their fullness. But then, let’s look together to the horizon, assured that brighter days are ahead. Let’s hope in that promise of Easter, that resurrection promise that all things will be made new. The dark days will come, but they will be followed by better, brighter days.”
Rev. Julio Vicente, St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, Twin Falls
A few years ago, I had the blessing of going on pilgrimage to the Holy Land. After visiting the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where Calvary and the empty tomb are found, one of my priest friends said to me: “Julio we should have an inscription above the main entrance to the church that says: “Go away, He is not here.” He is risen, Alleluia! The jaws of death could not swallow the power of life, nor could darkness overcome the light of the new creation in Christ. As St. Paul puts it: “‘Death is swallowed up in victory. Where, O death is your victory? Where, O death is your sting?’ The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Cor 15:55-57).
We are Easter people and Alleluia is our song. Someone once asked what kind of hippie came up with that phrase: It was St Augustine of Hippo, one of the great doctors of the western church. My brothers and sisters, rejoice because the tomb is empty. Alleluia! He is risen! He is risen indeed, Alleluia! Therefore, although we continue to experience death, we know death does not have the last word. Although we continue to suffer and experience darkness, we know that His light shines through the darkness and the darkness cannot overcome it. Even though we continue to struggle with sin, its poison does not destroy us for we have received an infusion of new life from the Risen and Exalted Christ.
Yes, this is the day the Lord has made! Let us be glad and rejoice in it! We are people of the resurrection and Alleluia is our song. We have been entrusted by the risen Lord with a mission. St. Peter lays it out for us: “But you are ‘a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people of his own, so that you may announce the praises’ of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light. Once you were ‘no people’ but now you are God’s people; you ‘had not received mercy’ but now you have received mercy” (1 Peter 2: 9-10). Our message and proclamation is that His power and love are stronger than death. This new life brought about by his passion, death and resurrection is for us and for our children.
President Mitchell J. Moffitt, Twin Falls Idaho Stake, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
In a world too often defined by the bitterness of what divides us, it is ironic that the scourge of a global pandemic has been the catalyst for helping us to temporarily set aside our differences and to see what we have in common. The human condition, with its frailties, disappointments, temptations, sins, injuries and scars, unites us in our need for restoration and healing.
Though we suffer and struggle in our own unique ways, Easter offers us the opportunity to choose to turn our eyes, as Peter did, away from the wind, the waves, and the fear of drowning and to focus intently on the Savior of the world, even Jesus Christ (Matthew 14:28-31). Doing so can bring peace independent of our circumstances, resuscitate hope and remind us that through Him we can overcome any obstacle, be healed of any infirmity, and even overcome physical death and sin.
The resurrected Christ declared, “Because I live, ye shall live also.” (John 14:19). As we celebrate Easter, may we remember that because of His life, atoning sacrifice, death and glorious resurrection, we will not only rise again after death, but have the opportunity to access healing and spiritual rebirth in this life. The prophet Alma declared, “If thou believest in the redemption of Christ thou canst be healed” (Alma 15:8). I testify that Christ accomplished His divinely appointed mission “to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised” (Luke 4:17-21). His healing power, whether it takes away our burdens or blesses us with the strength to endure them with patience, is available to “all ... that labour and are heavy laden” (Matthew 11:28-29). Even as we look to the Master Healer for our own deliverance, may we all come together to do what we can to bind the wounds and ease the pain of those around us who are suffering. Happy Easter.
The Final Hope, Rev. Chuck Swoboda, Twin Falls Reformed Church
In this time of the coronavirus there are many things we are hoping for. We hope that neither we nor our loved ones will get the virus. We hope that this will pass quickly so we can get back to work, school and our normal routines. We hope that the economy will recover once this all ends. Basically, we hope that all the uncertainty that surrounds the virus will be resolved.
Yet the truth is we had uncertainty before the virus. We will have uncertainty after the virus. We will always be looking for something to hope for to help relieve our anxieties of the day. The resurrection is our final hope! Not “final” in the sense of our last hope, but our ultimate hope. In Romans 6:4-5, the Apostle Paul assures us that faith in Jesus unites us to his resurrection.
Jesus’ resurrection gives us hope for our resurrection. Death does not have the final say in our lives. The resurrection gets the final say. The hope that Jesus brings is that death does not end our lives, but transforms them into something new; into something better. So regardless of how old you are, regrets that you have, or mistakes that you’ve made, the resurrection gives the final hope, “Your best days are still in front of you!”
The Sting of Death! Pastor Ron Brown, Calvary Bible Church, Hailey
Death! Not something we like to talk about in our culture, but the subject of death is getting hard to avoid with a pandemic that has now claimed more than 14,000 lives in the U.S. and more than 87,000 lives worldwide. And this in spite of all our efforts at mitigation through social distancing, school and business closures, cancellations of events of all sizes and sheltering in place.
While it is possible that someone could avoid the subject of death in conversation, even when surrounded by it, no one will avoid the reality of death. Death will come to us all. The Bible tells us this in Hebrews 9:27 “And inasmuch as it is appointed for men to die once and after this comes judgment.” This is the grim reality that no one can avoid, and this is why what we celebrate this Sunday is so important.
This Sunday is Easter, or as we like to call it, Resurrection Sunday. It is the reason that even in the midst of so much death and the reality of death that we all must face, there is hope! Paul says it this way in 1 Corinthians 15:55-57: “‘O death, where is your victory? O death where is your sting?’ The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law; but thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
We can have victory over death! Death has no sting for those who have put their trust in Jesus Christ! He is the eternal Son of God, and the reason He can give us victory over death is because, “[He] died for our sins according to the Scriptures, and that He was buried, and that He was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures” (1 Corinthians 15:3-4).
That is what we celebrate this Resurrection Sunday, and while we cannot gather together with our church families, we can rejoice in the fact that He is risen!
Rev. Father Michael Habib, St. Ignatius of Antioch Orthodox Christian Church, Twin Falls
This year we are faced with challenges that are unique to our time in that we are asking dedicated parishioners, who love God and His Church, to stay home from services and watch them online. We are all struggling to grasp this situation. And, many would even ask “Why” this is happening, especially during the season of Great Lent, Holy Week and Pascha (Easter). However, I encourage all of you not to dwell on the many “why?” questions, but rather to discern in your hearts the “how?” of our present situation.
As our Lord Jesus Christ hung upon the Cross, He cried out to the Father: “My God, my God, why hast Thou forsaken me?” But if we pull back from that one moment of agony and observe the whole of our Lord’s Passion, we will see that, in so many ways, He is showing us “how.” That is, giving all of humanity the example of sincere obedience, of extreme humility, and of divine love. He is showing us how to receive the great gift of life everlasting, and how to change our own lives through that gift.
Therefore, my hope and prayer for all of us is that when we return to “normal life,” that it is a new normal. This new normal should be the result of each of taking time during this period of isolation to do a critical self-analysis of our lives and priorities, in hope that this new normal will be a better way of life for all of us.
Note: The Eastern Orthodox Church celebrates Easter on April 19 this year.
Pastor Phil Price, First Presbyterian Church, Twin Falls
For years Easter has been more of a circus-like celebration than religious rite. Chocolate bunnies, egg hunts, and holiday sales have occupied our observances more than celebrating the resurrection of Jesus. Even those who attend Easter worship services find something out of the ordinary: an explosion of fresh-cut flowers, trumpets and brass adding voice to praise, and larger than normal attendance. For both secular and sacred, alike, Easter has taken on a carnival-like atmosphere.
But Easter 2020 will be unlike any we have experienced. No crowds will gather in city parks or church lawns for egg hunts. Preparation for worship services will involve checking internet connections more than tuning trumpets or picking the right outfit. And our sanctuaries will be as silent as they are on Monday mornings. But in their stillness, an empty church will reflect more of an Easter message than any in our lifetime.
Easter is not about egg hunts, trumpets or crowds, but a few women who went to see the tomb of Jesus and found it empty. Jesus was not there; he was waiting to send them to go and tell the disciples that he was raised! Our empty churches are an Easter declaration of the new life of the risen Jesus found in hearts shuttered in fear, people sheltered in place, and a world waiting for new life to spring forth. Let us respond to the confusion and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 with the gospel: fear and death do not have the final word, but rather new life who walked out of the empty tomb!
Jesus Died For Your Forgiveness, Pastor Bear Morton, Magic Valley Bible Church, Twin Falls
There seems to be no shortage of answers to the question, “Who is Jesus?”— especially during the Easter season. Everybody seems to come up with an answer that best suits their hearts. Some dismiss Jesus entirely and say He never existed. Some see Him as just a man who did good things and became a god. Some see Him as a figment of their imagination. Some feel He was a prophet or a madman. No doubt, if you poll many other people, you will find a kaleidoscope of answers. Jesus even asked His disciples in Matthew 16:13–17, “’Who do people say that the Son of Man is?’ And they said, ’Some say John the Baptist; and others, Elijah; but still others, Jeremiah, or one of the prophets.’ He said to them, ’But who do you say that I am?’ Simon Peter answered, ’You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.’ And Jesus said to him, ’Blessed are you, Simon Barjona, because flesh and blood did not reveal this to you, but My Father who is in heaven.’” Even though he had some divine help, Peter responded correctly. Jesus is the Christ, which means that He is the Messiah, the anointed One. He is God — not that He became a God, but He is God. Biblical truth points to this reality. From the Old Testament to His revelation in the New, Jesus has always been and will always be God.
Now the next question that begs to be asked is, “If Jesus is God, then what is His purpose here on Earth?” Here is the beautiful thing, beloved: The Bible gives us a clear answer to this question. The Peter who got the answer right in Matthew 16 is the same Peter who in Acts 10:43 clearly tells us the purpose of Jesus Christ’s first coming, which is His crucifixion, death, resurrection and ascension. Peter says, “Of Him all the prophets bear witness that through His name everyone who believes in Him receives forgiveness of sins.” Jesus is all about the forgiveness of our sins. We are all in that category of sinners. Not one of us can escape it, knowing that God sent Jesus to be the only means by which we may be saved. You must believe in the atoning work of Jesus Christ, His death, His resurrection and ascension, and repent of, or turn from, your sins to receive His grace, mercy and, YES, forgiveness.
So in these times in which so many live in fear of a virus and fear of what tomorrow may bring, Jesus says, “Come to me through faith and repentance, and your soul will be saved, no matter what death you experience.” Jesus is the answer for your soul.
The King’s Victory Song, Pastor Andy De Ganahl, Calvary Baptist Church, Burley
Psalm 110 was written by Israel’s king and covenant head, David. The man who God promised would be the forbearer of the Messiah. Ever since Genesis 3:15, God’s people have been waiting for one who would finally defeat the power of sin and the head of rebellion (Satan). David was promised that this one would come directly from his line. Psalm 110 reaches back to the first promise of this great Head Crusher (Genesis 3:15), back to a historical example of God crushing the head of Israel’s enemies (Judges 4-5), only to project into the future of Messiah’s final and total victory of sin and Satan. This psalm is the most quoted psalm in the New Testament and is used by Jesus Himself to announce His coming rule and victory (Matthew 26:64). This psalm is Christ’s victory song over sin, death, and the destroyer. In this psalm is marvelous hope for those who trust in Him to deliver!
President James Coombs, Kimberly Idaho Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
We will never forget Easter weekend in the year 2020. Who could have imagined a few short months ago that our lives today would be drastically altered by the global pandemic of COVID-19? While many of our fellow citizens throughout the world are experiencing sickness and loss, feelings of vulnerability, fear and uncertainty may have penetrated our own lives. Has there ever been a more timely and appropriate occasion to turn our collective thoughts and hearts to heaven?
Jesus Christ’s time on the earth, so beautifully outlined in ancient and modern scripture, gives us a perfect blueprint of how to treat others and the manner to live our lives. His unique mission, culminated by offering himself as a ransom for our sins in Gethsemane and his willingness to suffer death on Golgotha. Sure enough, that first Easter morning, just as He prophesied, the Savior Jesus Christ rose from the tomb breaking the bands of death.
How grateful we are to have eyewitness accounts both ancient and modern that testify of the living resurrected Christ! This knowledge can give us hope, peace and assurance as we try to navigate our present circumstances. Our perspectives of what really matters most in our lives can be reprioritized. Our faith and trust in Him can be deepened. We can appreciate and strengthen the relationships with those we love. We can accept His invitation to “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Jesus Christ truly is the Savior of the world!
Like many of you, I look forward to life after COVID-19. I have confidence that we will emerge from this crisis as a much more humble, kind and united community. Our economy will recover and our families will be strengthened. Let us make this Easter Sunday one never to be forgotten as we turn our thoughts and hearts to our Savior Jesus Christ and marvel at the matchless gift He has given.
How to Live Through a Bad Day, Pastor David Graham, First Baptist Church, Twin Falls
For many in our community, our nation and around the world, it has been a string of really bad days. The fact is all of us have bad days. So I want to share with you how Jesus made it through on of the worst days in recorded history.
I want us to look at when Jesus went through a bad day — a pivotal day in history — and see how it applies to us. The statements we see Jesus make from the cross:
1. “Father forgive them, for they do not know what they do.” (Luke 23:34)
First, forgive everyone you perceive is ruining your life.
2. “Assuredly I say to you, today you will be with Me in Paradise.” (Luke 23:43)
Encourage others who are struggling and uncertain.
3. “Woman, behold your son. Behold your mother.” (John 19:26, 27)
Be sure you’ve taken care of those near you.
4. “My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me?” (Matthew 27:46)
Aim your hard questions at God, not man.
5. “I thirst.” (John 19:28)
Let your need be known; ask for help.
6. “It is finished!” (John 19:30)
Hold to the faith that there’s a purpose and an end to every “bad day.”
7. “Into Your hands I commit My spirit.” (Luke 24:46)
Surrender your day to God and let go.
Pastor John Downs, Paul Congregational Church
Jesus said to his disciples in Matthew 20:18-19, “Behold, we are going up to Jerusalem; and the Son of Man will be delivered to the chief priests and scribes, and they will condemn Him to death, and will hand Him over to the Gentiles to mock and scourge and crucify Him, and on the third day He will be raised up.”
The message of Easter is a message Christ tells His disciples before it even happens. The message is clear and it is real. This is not some made-up story, as if to portray it as some fairy tale or myth. No, it is a real-life story that took place in history. It is the truth. God sent His Son into the world, polluted by sin and suffering to live a perfect and sinless life and then to be crucified as an offering for the atonement of sin. The second person of the triune God, Jesus Christ, conceived by the power of the third person, the Holy Spirit, puts Jesus Christ into the womb of young girl, Mary, who was a virgin. God sends Himself as the agent, as the messenger to all of creation to proclaim that He alone is God, and that He alone is the only way to salvation. He was not born of man but He was born of the Holy Spirit of God by the power of God. It is through this message, through His life, that He puts on display for all to see, that life is given for life.
Jesus says, “the Son of Man will be delivered to the chief priests and scribes, and they will condemn Him to death.” This is the eternal knowledge of God being relayed to His disciples. God’s eternal plan is realized in a redemptive purpose, where He has set this plan into motion and it must take place (Ephesians 1:5-10). Christ must be put to death. He was to be crucified in a large public gathering for many to witness and see that Christ is the “Son of God” (Matthew 27:54). Jesus Christ is God in the flesh (John 1:14) being offered as a sacrifice for the sins of all those who would repent of their sin and believe in Him. The sin of all those that the Father would give Him, the elect (John 6:38-40), would be placed upon Christ, so that Christ would receive the full wrath of God on Himself for our sin. “In this is love, not that we have loved God but that He loved us and sent His Son to be a propitiation for our sins” (1 John 4:10). The mocking and scourging that Christ received was the punishment that man cast upon Him because of their indignation. Man’s hatred was poured out in Christ in an external displeasure by crucifying Him, and God uses this as a means to demonstrate their wicked and vile hearts. In the midst of all that takes place, Christ gave Himself. Jesus said in John 10:17-18, “I lay down my life so that I may take it again. No one has taken it away from Me, but I lay it down on my own initiative. I have authority to lay it down, and I have authority to take it up again. This commandment I received from my Father.” Christ gave His life to the Father as a sacrifice for the sins of all who would repent of their wicked and vile sin, and believe in Him.
Christ was then buried in Joseph of Arimathea’s tomb, and three days after His crucifixion He was raised to life. 1 Corinthians 15:54-57 says, “DEATH IS SWALLOWED UP in victory. O DEATH, WHERE IS YOUR VICTORY? O DEATH, WHERE IS YOUR STING? The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law; but thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” The demonstration of God’s power is made known in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This power comes only from God, for no one can raise themselves from the dead or proclaim their own goodness to earn the righteousness of God. Only Christ has overcome sin and death. It is by His power, through His righteousness, in accordance to the plan of God that sinners can be raised to life. For we are dead in our trespasses and sins (Ephesians 2:1), and there is nothing we can do of our own accord to earn salvation, because it is solely of grace.
“For by grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not a result of works, so that no one may boast,” (Ephesians 2:8-9). The grace and the faith are not of yourselves, or in other words, faith doesn’t come from you, it is a gift of God. Faith is given to those whom God would bring unto salvation because it is His work by His grace and not our own. The victory is not ours as if we could boast. No, the victory is Christ’s alone! And in Christ’s victory, we boast of Him. He is the resurrection and the life! He is the author and perfecter of our faith (Hebrews 12:2). No-one can come to God except through Christ alone. Salvation is made possible by the power of His resurrection. Thanks be to God! The command that God gives all mankind everywhere is to repent of your sins and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. He is the one who reigns sovereign and supreme over all things, especially in our salvation. The message of salvation rests in the power of the cross of Christ by the demonstration of God’s power over sin and death in Christ’s resurrection. Christ has risen! He has risen indeed!
No One Expected What Would Happen Next, Paul Thompson, Eastside Baptist Church, Twin Falls
Resurrection Day is the most unexpected day in world history, and yet one of the most anticipated days today. We see that the Bible-believing-Christians are unique among all religions in world history. This Christian’s faith is worthless if Christ has not been raised, even more, this person is still in his sins. If your faith is only a temporary hope for this life then your faith leaves you in the most pitied condition of all men (1 Cor. 15:17-19).
There is good news! God actually loves guilty sinners. He loves the guilty sinners so much that He gave His only begotten Son, who bore the death penalty for his rebellious servants. Jesus died for the ungodly. The creator gave His life for His fallen creation (Isaiah 53:12). Forgiveness and mercy belongs to the believer. On the other hand, wrath and eternal judgment is for those who refuse to bend the knee to the Lord Jesus Christ. The stakes in this matter couldn’t be higher. Behold the resurrected Jesus, as described by the Bible only, and be saved. This is the most important question you will ever ponder. You must get this right.
