Hold the rice: Couples scramble to reschedule Vegas weddings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Charnell was within two days of his scheduled leave from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, with plans to marry his fiancee, Alyssa Bayudan, in Las Vegas.

But amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump banned domestic travel for military members. Charnell learned about it in a text from Bayudan.

“I just kind of looked at my phone, and I had a wave of curse words that just came out of my mouth,” Charnell told the Las Vegas Sun.

Charnell, a communications technician, wasn’t the only person with plans for a Las Vegas wedding disrupted by COVID-19.

Local residents Jessica and Edwin Harris changed plans at the last minute, holding a smaller ceremony that they characterized as an elopement at the downtown Lucky Little Wedding Chapel after watching Las Vegas Strip businesses begin shutting down. Around 20 people had canceled plans to attend their wedding.

“We were just kind of seeing more of the casinos closing. That was kind of our breaking point,” said Jessica Harris, a lifelong Las Vegas resident. “I just felt bad because I knew it would be affecting a lot of people’s travel plans.”

Edwin Harris, originally from Springfield, Missouri, moved to Nevada in July 2016.