CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A 300-foot mining tunnel in central Wyoming that was abandoned soon after its construction in 1868 is being opened to the public.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the horizontal tunnel carved into rock on a hillside at South Pass City State Historic Site will open for tours Sept 1.
Superintendent Joe Ellis says the tunnel was constructed largely by hand, with workers using picks, shovels and gun powder to excavate about three feet of tunnel a day.
It was abandoned when no gold was found and left undisturbed for 150 years.
