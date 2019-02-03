RUPERT — High Output Construction, which has an eye toward community service, is helping to build the Magic Valley for the next generation.
“I think the company is outstanding because we are all young owners,” High Output Construction Vice President Jesse Quiroz said. “We are determined and motivated and we come with a good work ethic. We weren’t raised with a lot and we want to give back to the community. We are honest and fair and we do a good job.”
Co-owner Jarred Tracy said prior to High Output Construction he owned T&T Construction and he has been in the construction business for 11 years.
Other partners include Kody Taylor and Kirk Taylor. Quiroz is also a partner, along with Todd Thompson and Brooks West.
The company now has 27 employees and operates as a general contractor specializing in excavation and concrete.
Another quality that makes the company stand out is that it genuinely cares for its employees, said Leslie Garner, who handles special projects for the city of Rupert, which nominated the company.
That care is also extended to the community.
“High Output Construction helped out the community by donating the concessions stand for the city’s new skating rink,” Garner said. “The city had a tight budget and that really helped out. And the concessions stand they built is extremely nice.”
The donation helped the city provide one more amenity to the residents of the community, she said. And the city’s new rink is a draw that brings more people to Rupert.
“We try to give back to the community as much as we can,” Quiroz said. “And we also try to help out our employees when it’s needed. We just want to provide those opportunities that Jarred and I didn’t have growing up and we do that while running a big company.”
Some of the company’s projects include serving as general contractor for the new Hampton Inn by Hilton on Bedke Boulevard and the company installed the concrete at the new four-story, 100-room Marriott TownePlace Suites in Twin Falls and is also developing a subdivision, Skyline Estates, in Rupert.
The company has a partnership with High Output Development that helps oversee projects and takes care of the permit process, Tracy said.
“They deal with the city council, planning and zoning and all the permits,” he said.
