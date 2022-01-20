Helping veterans in rural areas

RUPERT — Veterans who live in rural areas face unique problems accessing VA benefits.

A study published by the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics carried out in 2021 approximates that 24% of the nation’s veterans live in rural communities. The majority of those living in rural areas are 65 years old or older and in need of healthcare to address their specific health issues.

The study found that rural veterans often have problems accessing healthcare because healthcare is not as easily accessible in the areas where they live or because they are unaware of the VA benefits and programs available to them.

Some of the most common problems found in veterans living in rural areas are: high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, acid reflux, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depressive disorder, as well as one or more service-connected disabilities. Often these problems are exacerbated by other common problems found in rural areas, such as, homelessness, poverty, or substance abuse.

The VA has sought to address some of the problems veterans living in rural areas face, especially in the field of healthcare. One such plan is the Veteran Community Care Program where the VA teams with community healthcare providers to provide the appropriate healthcare to individual veterans.

The VA is also committed to the Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs). The Twin Falls VA Clinic is one such CBOC and can connect veterans to the larger Boise VA Medical Center.

Veterans in Mini-Cassia have an advocate in the Veterans’ Service Officer to help them negotiate the complexities of VA healthcare and other benefits.

The VSO can help veterans with a wide array of problems: like VA disability awards, VA compensation, registration for burial in the National Cemetery, Aid and Attendance (for older veterans and their spouses), and Completion of VA Forms—to name a few.

If veterans or their caregivers have any questions or concerns about VA healthcare or other veteran-related issues, please call the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Officer, Chuck Driscoll, at 208-678-3599 to schedule an appointment. His office is located at 625 Fremont Avenue, Rupert. He will be glad to help you.

