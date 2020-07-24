Helping Hands Mission changes lives but struggles to survive during COVID-19 pandemic

‘Trying to reach out to those who were struggling’

After his release, Lopez continued his ministry but found it difficult to fit in with denominational churches in the area.

“I was not playing around. It was not a social club. I was trying to reach out to those who were struggling,” he said. “I wanted to knock on the drug dealer’s house and put my foot in the door at 9 o’clock at night.”

Lopez opened Victory Home in Twin Falls, including Victory Ranch in Hansen.

The nonprofit sold a building in Twin Falls and used some of the money to purchase the Helping Hands food pantry, an apartment building next to it and a small house behind the building.

“I heard that Burley’s drug traffic was worse than Twin Falls or Jerome,” Lopez said about the need for a facility in Mini-Cassia.

Lopez brought a staff of 12 to the Burley location.

Helping Hands Mission has room for 16 residents in dormitory-style bedrooms. The program is open to men and women and none of the staff is paid.

“As the pastor and janitor, I get $1,600 a month and no housing,” Lopez said.