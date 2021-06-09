Helen Keller Humanitarian Award recipients

RUPERT — The Lions Multiple District 39 presented Peggy and Jess Hess with the Helen Keller Humanitarian Award.
Peggy is a retired elementary school teacher and Jess recently retired after 46 years with the A&B Irrigation District. Besides their Lions duties as club officers and Peggy's service as zone chairperson, they have been actively involved in the community as volunteers.
Some of their service included 4-H leader, volunteering at Open Heart Community Food Bank, eye screenings, Meals on Wheels, Wilson Theatre renovations, softball board and the Mini-Cassia Employee Credit Union board, among many others.