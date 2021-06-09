 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helen Keller Humanitarian Award recipients
0 comments

Helen Keller Humanitarian Award recipients

  • 0
Lions present Helen Keller Humanitarian Award

Lions Multiple District 39, represented by Past District Governor Darrell Hatfield, right, presents Peggy and Jesse Hess with the Helen Keller Humanitarian Award.

 Courtesy photo

RUPERT — The Lions Multiple District 39 presented Peggy and Jess Hess with the Helen Keller Humanitarian Award.

Peggy is a retired elementary school teacher and Jess recently retired after 46 years with the A&B Irrigation District. Besides their Lions duties as club officers and Peggy's service as zone chairperson, they have been actively involved in the community as volunteers.

Some of their service included 4-H leader, volunteering at Open Heart Community Food Bank, eye screenings, Meals on Wheels, Wilson Theatre renovations, softball board and the Mini-Cassia Employee Credit Union board, among many others.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News