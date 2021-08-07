Heavy lifting isn't just about what you lift in the gym, what your lift in the kitchen matters too

“We have a lot of active members who want to do heavy lifting,” gym owner Eric Robinson said.

Hodge, who is also a coach and has owned four gyms, never received coaching himself, but because of the dangers inherent in the sport, he recommends that people get one.

“I would just get ahold of Muscle and Fitness Magazines and I would read them until the pages fell out,” he said.

Hodge said the sport of Olympic weightlifting began really taking off after CrossFit took off.

“There are several Olympic competitors that would have never competed without CrossFit.”

A key to success in powerlifting, bodybuilding or Olympic weightlifting, he said, is combining strength and endurance training with a good diet.

The difference between Olympic weightlifting and other types is that the athlete attempts one overhead repetition with the highest possible weight and then lets the weight bar fall to the floor, which requires specialized equipment.

“The first time I saw someone do an Olympic lift I was amazed at the explosiveness,” Hodge said.