Heat wave to hit the Southwest
0 comments

Heat wave to hit the Southwest

  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — The Southwest will experience a heat wave and possibly record-breaking temperatures starting Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Albuquerque, New Mexico, predicts dangerously hot weather starting on Wednesday.

In Arizona, the temperature on Wednesday could reach 109 degrees and hit 112 by Saturday.

Albuquerque's weather will go from 80 degrees on Tuesday to 89 the next day, and Las Vegas will see triple-digit temperatures on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says some records may be broken or tied.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Trevor M. Bullock, 28, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News