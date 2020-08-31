Heat, drought make for miserable combo for southwest US

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s grim news for the western U.S.

The latest maps show most of the southern half of the region is mired by drought, with extreme conditions centered over much of Utah, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. In fact, Las Vegas has gone more than four months without measurable rain and Bishop, California — just northwest of Death Valley — has logged 135 thirsty days. Forecasters have created an interactive website to keep track of the dry streak.

The state climatologist in New Mexico says his state has its own problems, where drought has been compounded by an early peak in spring runoff and now a nearly nonexistent monsoon season that has left communities from Dulce near the northern border to Los Lunas in central New Mexico lagging behind for the first eight months of the year.

He warns that many measures — such as precipitation, soil moisture, reservoir levels and stream flows — are all below average around New Mexico. Conditions are similar throughout the Southwest.

“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback from folks out there in the field and things are not looking good,” Dave DuBois, the state climatologist and director of the New Mexico Climate Center at New Mexico State University, said during an online briefing late last week.