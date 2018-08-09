Hospital growth
As the Magic Valley’s population booms, more patients require services at local hospitals, medical clinics and dental offices. The same is true for physical therapy and assisted living programs. And an aging population and a physician shortage exacerbates the increase in health care needs. 

But there are no immediate plans to build a second hospital in Twin Falls, despite St. Alphonsus’ communication with city officials last summer.

In the meantime, health providers — especially in rural areas — are using telecommunication to connect remotely with patients and seeking partnerships with bigger organizations to stay afloat. As one hospital chief executive officer said, hospitals are preparing "in anticipation of the Magic Valley just mushrooming. How do you have an infrastructure to support that? That's truly concerning to us."

