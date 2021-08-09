Health advisory issued for Magic and Salmon Falls reservoirs because of harmful algal blooms

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued public health advisories Monday for Magic Reservoir and Salmon Falls Reservoir. Recent DEQ water samples show the toxin Microcystin is now at unhealthy levels in these reservoirs because of recent cyanobacteria harmful algal blooms. These are the first reservoirs in the region with a confirmed harmful algal bloom in 2021.

The public is advised to take the following steps to protect their health:

Avoid exposure to water in reservoirs under a harmful algal bloom health advisory. Make sure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.

Do not drin

k water with a harmful algal bloom advisory. Boiling and disinfecting DO NOT remove toxins from water.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If fishing in harmful algal bloom water, remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking. Toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Wash hands after handling.

“It’s important to keep family and pets away from the water when there is a harmful algal bloom because the toxin released can cause neurological problems, gastrointestinal distress, and irritate other areas of your body like your skin, eyes, and ears,” said SCPHD Public Health Program Manager Josh Jensen.