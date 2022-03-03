Heading to state

4A

BURLEY BOBCATS

Record: 11-12

State seed: #7; District 4 champ

Coach: Mac Stannard, second season

Players to watch: PG Stockton Sheets, sr.; W Ramsey Trevino, jr.; PF Adam Kloepfer, sr.; PG Stockton Page, sr.

Notes: Claimed the district title over top seed Jerome in overtime by a single point. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … At state for the first time since 2018. … Has won six state championships: 1935, 1941, 1991, 1992, 2007 and 2008. … The last time they were in a championship game was 2018 when they lost to Preston 61-56.

JEROME TIGERS

Record: 22-2

State seed: #3; District 4 runner-up

Coach: Joe Messick, 15th season

Players to watch: SG Mikey Lloyd, sr.; PG Scott Cook, jr.; SG/PG Schuyler Mower, jr.; C Gavin Capps, sr.

Notes: No. 3 in final state media poll ... The Tigers are making their second consecutive trip back to the 4A state tournament, after winning the consolation bracket in 2021. Their stars all played big minutes in last year’s postseason run ... Only suffered one loss during the regular season to Bishop Kelly ... Won 20 games in a row, including a perfect run through conference play ... Got upset in the Great Basin 7 District Championship to Burley ... Jerome’s lone title is from 1987 ... Leading scorer is Mikey Lloyd, who is the reigning Great Basin Player of the Year and has an offer from Treasure Valley Community College.

3A

KIMBERLY BULLDOGS

Record: 16-6

State seed: #5; District 4 champ

Coach: Daren Garey, eighth season

Players to watch: G Jackson Cummins, sr; G Jaxon Bair, sr.; F Gatlin Bair, so.; G Jake Lloyd, sr.

Notes: No. 4 in final state media poll ... Kimberly is the five-time reigning District 4 champ ... Bulldogs won the consolation trophy in 2021, placed second in 2020, took third in 2019 and placed second in 2018 ... Kimberly’s lone state title is from 1952 ... Bulldogs tied with Buhl for the best conference record, but the Indians had the No. 1 at district. Kimberly beat them on their home floor and went undefeated in the tournament ... The Bulldogs boast athleticism and speed ... Jaxon Bair is committed to Arkansas to run track .... Gatlin Bair is garnering Division I football interest.

2A

VALLEY VIKINGS

Record: 16-7

State seed: #8; District 4 champ

Coach: Brian Hardy, 10th season

Players to watch: SG Jesus Hernandez, sr.; G Jadon Johnson, sr.; PG Kyle Christensen, jr.

Notes: Valley entered the Canyon Conference district tournament as the lowest seed but managed to triumph over Wendell and Declo to claim the district title. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … At state for the first time since 2019. … Valley has only played in two state championship games, the first in 1990 when they were defeated by Ririe 64-50, and the second in 2001 when they claimed their only state title for boys basketball.

1A DI

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN LIONS

Record: 13-10

State seed: #8, District 4 runner-up

Coach: Daequon Montreal, first season (replaced Mike Brown during season)

Players to watch: SG Clay Silva, sr.; PG Hayato Yamada, jr.; PF Aiden Finny, jr.; PF Jack DeJong, so

Notes: Lighthouse is making its first ever state appearance at the 1A Division I level. ... Went 26-0 and won a state championship in 2020 as a 1A Division II school. ... Head coach Daequon Montreal has been on the staff in an assistant capacity until now. ... Clay Silva is their top scorer, becoming the first ever Lion to make the roster for the Idaho Statewide High School All-Star Basketball Games. ... Silva is also the lone senior on the team.

OAKLEY HORNETS

Record: 16-6

State seed: #5; District 4 champ

Coach: Kody Beck, first season

Players to watch: SG Payton Beck, sr.; PG Isaac Cranney, so.; SG Vladimir Lara, sr.

Notes: Enters on an eight-game winning streak. … Two-time defending consolation title winners. … At state for the third straight season. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Won four state titles, the last in 1977. … The last time they played in a championship game was 1984. … Averages 51.6 points per game.

1A DII

CAMAS COUNTY MUSHERS

Record: 20-3

State seed: #1; District 4 champ

Coach: Jamon Frostenson, ninth season

Players to watch: G Breken Clarke, sr.; F Dawson Kramer, sr.; G Tristen Smith, so.

Notes: At state for the first time since 2005. … Tied with Rockland for No. 1 in the final state media poll. … Defeated top seed Carey to claim district title. … Only losses were to Victory Charter (twice) and Carey (once). … Won a single state title in 1974. … Last time they played in a championship game was 1978. … Team averages 61.4 points per game, the most in 1A Division II.

CAREY PANTHERS

Record: 19-6

State seed: #2; District 4 runner-up

Coach: Richard Simpson, first season

Players to watch: Carsn Perkes, jr.; Connor Simpson, sr.; Chase Bennion, sr.

Notes: At state for the 17th straight year, the longest active streak in any classification. … No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Won two state titles, the first in 2011 and the second in 2015. … Has played in six championship games, the last in 2018. … Carsn Perkes leads the team with an average of 19 points per game and 10 rebounds.

