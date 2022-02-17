Heading to state

4A

BURLEY BOBCATS

Record: 21-1

State seed: #2; District Four champ

Coach: Amber Whiting, fourth season

Players to watch: PG Amari Whiting, jr.; PG Lynzey Searle, sr.; PG Sydney Searle, sr.; C Christina Cook, so.

Notes: The only game they lost this season was by a single point to Borah, a 5A school. … At last year’s state tournament, Whiting broke four individual state records. … Whiting averages 27 points per game, exactly half of the 54 points her team averages. … Won two state titles, the last in 2018 over Century and the first in 2007 over Hillcrest.

3A

FILER WILDCATS

Record: 12-9

State seed: #8; District Four champ

Coach: Clayton Nebeker, first season

Players to watch: PG Alexis Monson, sr.; McKynlee Jacobs, sr.; PG Camille Starley, sr.

Notes: Enter the tournament on a seven-game win streak. … Monson averages 14 points per game. … Jacobs averages 10 rebounds per game. … The team averages 54 points per game. … Only state title won in 2014 when they defeated Timberlake. … Only other time they’ve made it to a championship game was in 2013 when they lost to Snake River.

2A

DECLO HORNETS

Record: 9-12

State seed: #8; District Four champ

Coach: Ashley Baker, third season

Players to watch: PG Lilly Mallory; so.; SG Kadance Spencer, sr.; PF Brynn Silcock, so.

Notes: Defeated Valley 45-39 to claim the District Four title. … Team averages 44 points per game. … Undefeated in conference play. … Played in three championship games, 1984, 1990 and 1991. … The only time they won a state title was in 1990 over Sugar-Salem.

1A DI

RAFT RIVER TROJANS

Record: 17-4

State seed: #4; District Four champ

Coach: Bart Deters, first season

Players to watch: PF Caroline Schumann, jr.; Ryan Udy, fr.; PG Reagan Jones, fr.

Notes: Raft River enters the tournament on a three-game win streak. … Defeated top seed Murtaugh 48-42 to claim the District Four title. … Schumann averages 11 points per game. … Team averages 54 points per game. … Raft River has never won a state title. … They only time they’ve played in a championship game was in 2008 when they lost to Genesee 55-41.

OAKLEY HORNETS

Record: 17-6

State seed: #5; District Four runner-up

Coach: Matt Payton, third season

Players to watch: SG Addie Mitton, jr.; PF Kylan Jones, jr.; SF Kaymbri Beck, so.

Notes: Oakley enters the tournament on a three-game win streak. … Defeated top seed Murtaugh 35-32 to claim their spot in the state tournament. … The only time Oakley won a state title was in 2018 over Prairie. … The only other time they made it to a championship game was in 1994 when they lost to Troy.

1A DII

CAREY PANTHERS

Record: 12-7

State seed: #8; District Four champ

Coach: Merrilee Sears, 13th season

Players to watch: G Berenice Vargas, jr.; F Jane Parke, so.; G Shayli Smith, jr.

Notes: Carey enters the tournament on a seven-game win streak. … Defeated top seed Dietrich 47-31 to claim District Four title. … Averages 41 points per game. … Only state title won in 2019 over Salmon River.

RICHFIELD TIGERS

Record: 21-4

State seed: #3; District Four runner-up

Coach: Buck Hendren, 11th season

Players to watch: F Tori Truman, sr.; G Kasey Hendren, so.; F Shelby Jones, so.

Notes: Truman averages 8 points per games and 6 rebounds. … Team averages 39 points per game. … Their highest point total this season was 55 points against Castleford. … Has won six state titles: 1979, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2016. … Half of their state championship wins have been against Dietrich.

