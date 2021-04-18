He was a pass rush specialist at Oregon. Now he’s following Andy Avalos to Boise State.

Another former Oregon Duck is joining Boise State football coach Andy Avalos at his alma mater.

Outside linebacker Andrew Faoliu announced Friday on Twitter that he’s transferring to Boise State after spending three years at Oregon. He joined the Ducks as a three-star recruit in 2018, which is the same year Avalos took over as defensive coordinator.

Avalos was hired in January to replace former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin, who left the take over at Auburn. Faoliu is the second Oregon player to follow him to Boise, joining running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio, who signed in February and is expected to join the team sometime this summer.

Faoliu is coming in with two years of eligibility remaining, and he’ll also likely join the team this summer. Boise State also confirmed the addition of Bowling Green transfer Caleb Biggers on Thursday. He announced in March that he was joining the Broncos.

Faoliu — a 6-foot-3, 255-pound native of Santa Ana, California — appeared in 22 games for the Ducks and joins the Broncos with four career sacks.