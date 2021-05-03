He terrorized opponents in Idaho. On Saturday, he was taken in the NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns selected Idaho native Tommy Togiai in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, using the 132nd overall pick on the Ohio State defensive tackle and Highland High graduate.

Togiai’s selection makes him the first Idaho native taken in the NFL Draft since Leighton Vander Esch, a Boise State linebacker and Salmon River High grad the Dallas Cowboys selected with the 19th overall pick in 2018.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry announced Togiai’s selection in the draft, which was hosted in Cleveland this year and keeps Togiai in Ohio.

“I know they have history, and these last couple years, they are on the rise,” Togiai said of the Browns in a Zoom call with reporters. “You see what they did last year. And with their D-line, I think I fit well with them and can be a diverse player with them playing inside.”

Cleveland fields two of the top defensive ends in the NFL in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. But the Browns entered the draft with a need for a defensive tackle, and they used their fifth overall pick on Togiai.