Police in southwestern Idaho say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region neared 100 degrees. The Payette County Sheriff's Office says a family in the small town of New Plymouth called Saturday to report that their child had been left in the car and wasn't breathing. The child, under 1 year old, was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Authorities say the cause of death hasn't been confirmed. The Payette County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.