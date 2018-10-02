If you are looking for spooks, this is the right place. Co-owner Gary Miller said that the Haunted Swamp is now a mile and a quarter long. Open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Nov. 2-3 at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children under 9. Kiddie Day is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20, $7 each. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
