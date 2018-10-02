Haunted Swamp
Savannah Kestie, left, and Megan Buther, center, hold hands as they make their way through the swamp Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at the Haunted Swamp in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

If you are looking for spooks, this is the right place. Co-owner Gary Miller said that the Haunted Swamp is now a mile and a quarter long. Open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Nov. 2-3 at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children under 9. Kiddie Day is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20, $7 each. Idahohauntedswamp.com.

