RUPERT — Harvey Cofer, 86, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023 at his home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will take place at the Paul Cemetery following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.