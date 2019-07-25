BURLEY — Harris Theatres is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
The company was founded in 1919, with a partnership between a man named Bowen and the Harris family. Bowen built the Burley Theatre, and the arrangement between him and the Harris family grew into a profitable business.
Eventually the Harris family took over ownership of the business and is into its fifth generation of family members. The company operated many theaters in Idaho, Utah, Oregon and Nevada but over the years small-town theaters became less profitable and were forced to close.
Today, Harris Theatres operates the Century Stadium 5 and the Burley Theatre. The Burley Theatre operates as a sub-run $2 theatre. The Century 5 offers first-run movies in a state of the art, all digital, all-stadium seating complex. The Century also offers a VIP, all-recliner auditorium.
The Century Stadium 5 recently underwent a major remodel of its lobby and concession area. The lobby has been expanded to offer a large waiting area and the concession area has been doubled in size to provide faster service to customers.
