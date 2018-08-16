Harper-Nystrom
Buy Now

Brandon and Helena Harper 

 COURTESY PHOTO

Darin and Tayna Harper, of Malta, and Eric and Tara Nystrom, of Clinton, Mont., are pleased to announce the marriage of their children, Brandon and Helena. The couple was married Aug. 17 in the Logan Temple.

Helena graduated from Hellgate High School in Missoula Montana in 2016. Brandon graduated from Raft River High School in 2015. He served an LDS mission in the Kansas Wichita Mission. The couple met while attending Utah State University, where they will continue to further their education.

A reception will be held in their honor 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, August 25 at the Darin Harper residence, 2045 East 850 South, Declo, between mile markers 7 and 8 on Highway 81.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments