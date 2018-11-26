WASHINGTON — John Wall scored a season-high 36 points, including six in overtime, and the Washington Wizards overcame James Harden’s season-best 54 points to outlast the Houston Rockets 135-131 on Monday night.
Wall had two baskets in the extra period and finished with 11 assists. Bradley Beal equaled his season high with 32 points for the Wizards.
Otto Porter hit a runner with 4:37 to play for the first basket in overtime and the Wizards remained ahead from there. Wall followed with a jumper to make it 129-125 and later made another jumper that pushed the lead to five. Beal’s jumper extended it to 133-126 with 1:50 to play.
Harden had 44 points through three quarters but missed five of his seven shots in the fourth. In overtime, Harden whose career high is 60, was 1 of 2 from the field and had two free throws. He had 11 turnovers, three in overtime.
Eric Gordon scored a season-high 36 for the short-handed Rockets, who played without Chris Paul for the second straight game.
CELTICS 124, PELICANS 107
NEW ORLEANS — Kyrie Irving closed out a 26-point, 10-assist performance with a 3-pointer and a tough baseline fade over Anthony Davis, and Boston pulled away late for a victory over New Orleans.
Jayson Tatum, who scored 20, threw down a right-handed dunk while being fouled by Davis with 2:26 left, at which point Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry began subbing out starters and fans started filing out, resigned to just New Orleans’ second loss in 10 home games this season.
HORNETS 110, BUCKS 107
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb each had 21 points, and Charlotte held on to beat Milwaukee after nearly squandering a 25-point, third-quarter lead.
Marvin Williams added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Tony Parker had 15 points off the bench for the Hornets, who bounced back from a loss at Atlanta on Sunday night and ended a two-game skid.
The Bucks nearly came all the way back, cutting the lead to one with 17 seconds left on a layup by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
SPURS 108, BULLS 107
CHICAGO — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, and San Antonio held off Chicago.
DeMar DeRozan had 21 points and Patty Mills finished with 17 as San Antonio improved to 2-1 on a four-game trip. Bryn Forbes made three of the Spurs’ 10 3-pointers on his way to 13 points.
TIMBERWOLVES 102, CAVALIERS 95
CLEVELAND — Robert Covington scored 24 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 and Minnesota beat Cleveland.
Minnesota is 6-2 since trading disgruntled star Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia two weeks ago and 10-11 overall. The latest win was its second in 10 road games this season.
Derrick Rose came off the bench to score 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. Towns hit two baskets in the final two minutes, including a fadeaway jumper on the baseline, after Cleveland cut the lead to 91-86.
Cleveland beat Philadelphia and Houston last week for its first back-to-back wins of the season, but couldn’t make it three straight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.